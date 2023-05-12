Colombia Avocados Continued Growth Presents More Opportunities for US Retailers

Orlando, FL – The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) recently announced a 104% increase in total avocado pounds shipped to the U.S. thus far for the 2022-2023 season. This data is provided by the Hass Avocado Board who tracks shipments and sales of Hass avocados from all growing regions.

Avocado production and orchard development have rapidly increased in the last two years. In 2021, there were 150 orchards producing just under 6.5 million pounds of avocados. Today, there are 488 orchards across eight states, and production is soaring with nearly 25 million pounds of avocados being produced in the 2023 season so far, a 325% increase since 2021.

William Watson, Managing Director of CAB said, “We’re extremely excited about the growth we have experienced over the last two years and can’t wait to see where we are in the years to come.” Watson continued, “ Our ability to ship directly to the U.S., one of the of the strongest avocado consumption markets in the world, is a great asset to Colombia Avocados suppliers, but also an opportunity for American consumers as they have more supply choices to meet their growing demand.”

Although Colombia has produced and distributed avocados for years, CAB’s alliance with the U.S. market has greatly expanded the company’s infrastructure. The 2022-2023 season is in full swing, and production is higher than ever before.

“The benefits we have seen from the U.S. market are astronomical and we are thrilled that the demand for our avocados continues to rise,” said Ricardo Uribe, chairman of CAB. “We’re proud to be able to keep up with demand and our efforts to provide high quality produce year after year remain steadfast.”

Colombia is a global avocado producer and exporter with growing benefits due to the development of more orchards and 27 certified packing houses, along with consistent rainfall annually and worldwide distribution. CAB has proven to be an essential part of the growth and development of importer partners for the future of the Colombian avocados. Interested buyers can visit avocadoscolombia.com to learn more about promotional programs, availability and getting started with Colombia Avocados.

About Colombia Avocado Board

The mission of CAB is to build the tools to work in sync with HAB to cultivate consumers in the United States by aligning growers, exporters, and importers together under one cohesive marketing effort focused on Colombian avocados. CAB was certified by USDA on January 7, 2020, under the authorization of the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 2000 (7 U.S.C. 7801-7813). For more information or a full list of the Board of Directors and committee assignments, visit the “Who We Are” section of avocadoscolombia.com or contact William Watson, Managing Director of CAB at wwatson@thefreshapproach.info.