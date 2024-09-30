Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson Launches Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program for Florida Farmers Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Florida farmers impacted by Hurricane Helene can apply for interest-free loans to repair, replace infrastructure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced that Florida farmers, ranchers, and growers impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for interest-free loans through the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program. Loans can be used by eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers to restore, repair, or replace essential physical property – including fences, equipment, greenhouses, and other buildings – or to remove vegetative debris.

“Providing immediate support to Florida’s agricultural producers in the aftermath of a natural disaster, especially in a region that’s still recovering from Idalia and Debby, is essential to safeguarding our food supply and our state and nation’s food security,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “Through the state funded and administered Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program, we’re providing an immediate and efficient gap financing until additional federal resources are available to impacted producers, and we’re ensuring that Florida’s agriculture community continues to thrive.”

Impacted producers are encouraged to take photos of any property damage sustained from Hurricane Helene and to save all receipts for recovery efforts and supplies. Specific details on the application process are available on the program’s webpage.

Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program

Interest-free loans up to $500,000 for eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers that have experienced damage or destruction from Hurricane Helene.

Loans may be used to restore, repair, or replace essential physical property, including fences, equipment, greenhouses, and other buildings, or to remove vegetative debris.

Interested producers can learn more or apply here.

Producers that were previously awarded funds for damages sustained from Hurricane Debby may be eligible to apply for damage sustained from this disaster. An applicant may not receive more than one loan per storm, more than two loans per year, or more than five loans in any three-year period.

During a special legislative session in November of 2023, the Florida Legislature passed House Bill 1-C, which provided $75 million to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for a revolving loan fund to support impacted agriculture and aquaculture producers recover from natural disasters.

