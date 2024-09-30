Dole Offers Recipes and Resources for Runners at All Levels Just in Time for Fall Marathon Season

Produce leader’s new webpage celebrates the health, wellness and post-race recovery benefits of bananas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company has unveiled a new content-rich webpage dedicated to pre- and post-race recipes, nutritional information and resources for marathoners, runners and fall athletes at all levels.

Now live, the Dole Performance Recipes and Resources Page offers seven smoothies, snacks, sides and energy bites rich in fresh fruits and vegetables that can fuel pre-race training and aid in post-workout recovery. The site celebrates Dole’s sponsorship of the 2024 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 16 as well as the proven health, wellness and post-race recovery benefits of bananas and other produce.

All seven of the dishes created by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition, wellness and communications manager, are vegetarian and dairy-free, and six are also vegan and gluten-free.

As the Official Banana of the Charlotte Marathon, Dole recruited and is covering the race fees for 125 runners in the full marathon, half-marathon or Chick-fil-A 5K as part of its 125th Banana-Versary, marking 125 years in the banana business. The company will also be providing these runners with shirts and hats so they can be clearly identified in the crowd of participants. Dole is also handing out DOLE® Bananas to all runners, led by its healthy-eating ambassador Bobby Banana, and hosting a Dole cheering section on Race Day.

According to Marcus, the resources webpage was created for runners at all levels – from veteran marathoners looking for a new post-workout recovery snack to those competing in their first race and wanting a carbohydrate-rich meal to help accelerate their training.

“October is traditionally the busiest month of the year for marathons in the U.S., so we wanted to offer the latest recipes and resources that could empower all runners, athletes and fitness enthusiasts to achieve their goals,” said Marcus. “In addition to bananas, which are well-known for their post-workout recovery benefits, we showcase the energy-boosting properties of DOLE® Pineapple, Broccoli, Spinach, Sweet Potatoes and all varieties of berries, as well as dates, almond butter and peanut butter.”

Marcus’ fresh, athlete-focused recipes include the following:

Lemon Berry Smoothie (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Low-Sodium and Dairy-Free): A protein- and antioxidant-rich blend of DOLE® Baby Spinach, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries and Lemon, along with silken tofu, gluten-free vanilla soy milk and honey.

Mocha-Banana Smoothie (Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sodium and Dairy-Free): The perfect post-race recovery smoothie blends DOLE® Bananas, oat milk, soy yogurt, cocoa powder, maple syrup, instant coffee granules and ground cinnamon.

Pineapple Running Juice (Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sodium and Dairy-Free): A quick-and-easy runner’s delight made with diced DOLE Tropical Gold® Pineapple, DOLE® Broccoli, cucumber, fresh ginger and turmeric

Loaded Baked Sweet Potatoes (Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free): Baked DOLE® Sweet Potatoes are filled with crispy smokey bacon tempeh, cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, corn and black beans, and then topped with soy yogurt, DOLE® Green Onions, shredded vegan cheese and jalapenos.

Plantain Guac Toast (Vegetarian, Vegan and Dairy-Free): This fresh take on Avocado Toast features mashed DOLE® .Plantains on toasted, 21-wheat bread topped with DOLE® Red Onion, roasted salted pepitas, cilantro and chopped pickled jalapenos.

Banana Energy Bites (Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low Sodium and Dairy-Free): Dole’s classic high-energy snack combines DOLE® Bananas, toasted almonds, pitted dates, old-fashioned rolled oats, flaxseed, chia seeds, all-natural peanut butter and dark chocolate chips.

Banana-Brownie Batter Energy Bites (Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low Sodium and Dairy-Free): Cocoa powder and walnuts add a decadent touch to these Banana Energy Bites.

Marcus cites various research suggesting that bananas are as effective at delivering post-race and workout recovery as sports drinks at a fraction of the sugar, calories and cost. One widely circulated study at Appalachian State University found that cyclists who consumed a combination of water and bananas after vigorous exercise experienced a more effective recovery marked by less swelling and pain than those who drank a sugary sports drink. For details, see a Dole blog post from Dole’s Marcus.

The Dole 125th Banana-Versary continues throughout 2024 with in-store messaging, contests, partnerships, recipes and appearances by Bobby Banana. A special highlight is “125 Ways to Be Bananas,” part of a web and social media series of banana hacks, tips and recipes, digital downloads, engagement opportunities and ways to share banana memories.

For energy-boosting Dole recipes, performance tips and articles curated by Marcus for runners at all levels, visit www.dole.com/DoleRuns.

For more original Dole recipes, nutritional insights, and information on Dole products, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), Pinterest and TikTok.

About Dole plc

Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About RunCharlotte and the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

RunCharlotte is Charlotte’s home for the resources, inspiration, and experiences to guide runners of all paces. Since 2005, the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon has capped the local road racing season. The event, its participants, and partners have contributed nearly $500,000 to support programs at Novant Health’s Hemby Children’s Hospital. November 16, 2024 marks the 20th anniversary running of The Novant Health Registration is open for all events at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Charlotte/CharlotteMarathon