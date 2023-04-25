Concord Foods Announces New Mixes for Produce

Brockton, Mass. – Concord Foods, a leading innovator of produce companion products, will be launching three new Fresh Success mixes just in time for the summer season. The three new mix flavors include Hatch Chile Guacamole Mix, Hatch Chile Salsa Seasoning Mix and Acai Bowl Mix and are expected to hit the shelves May 2023.

Concord Foods continues to innovate through extensive new product development practices, which includes research on unique flavors, popular restaurant menus and emerging recipes throughout specialty food markets. The three new mixes, which will be added to Concord’s line of seasoning and smoothie mixes, were curated with the shopper in mind and are capitalizing on hot trends.

The Acai Bowl Mix capitalizes on the growing popularity of smoothie bowls and the nutritious acai berry. The Hatch Chile Seasoning Mixes also take advantage of the growing popularity of the Hatch Chile pepper throughout the U.S.

“Our new Fresh Success mixes complement top selling fresh items such as avocados, tomatoes, bananas and strawberries. Our team is proud to provide products that align with current food trends and encourage greater consumption of fresh produce,” said Samantha McCaul, marketing manager of Concord Foods.

The Acai Bowl Mix is available in an 18-pack display case with a suggested retail price of $2.29. The Hatch Chile Guacamole Mix and Hatch Chile Salsa Mix are available in 18 pack display cases and a 144-pack combination floor display. The suggested retail price for the Hatch Chile Seasoning Mixes is $1.29.

To find out what new products are on the horizon for Concords Foods, please visit http://www.concordfoods.com/. Also, be sure to connect with the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Concord Foods

Concord Foods, LLC is a leading supplier of retail food products and custom ingredients to nationally recognized supermarkets, food service operators and leading food manufacturers. Concord’s retail division offers a wide variety of produce friendly items from Candy Apple Kits to fresh produce seasoning mixes. Consumers count on quality products to glaze pies, create guacamole and batter onion rings. For more information, please visit www.concordfoods.com