The Clear Solution for Highline Mushrooms

Leamington, ON – Highline Mushrooms recognizes the plastic concerns in our industry and the need for immediate change. We must look for better and more environmentally friendly answers to protect the environment and future generations to come.

Even the smallest steps add up as innovation and science continue to bring new ideas in plastics and recycling to the forefront. Starting today, Highline can work toward a circular economy with our mushroom packaging and a transition to 100% recycled rPET clear plastic tills. This helps increase the recycling of PET plastics while showcasing the quality of mushrooms that we grow. The use of a PET topfilm also increases the potential for overall recyclability of our packaging to 100%.

‘At Highline we pack close to 100 million tills of mushrooms per year, so we need to be conscious of the environmental impacts and strain we have on our planet. We are committed to making positive changes today for a greener tomorrow, as we pack our sustainably grown mushrooms,’ commented Kelly Hale, VP Sales, Marketing & Distribution.

Taking a step today toward a circular economy with fully recycled rPET plastic is a change that can be made immediately. We are excited to announce that popular organic items will be included in the initial rollout across North America in clear tills starting Spring 2023.

Highline Mushrooms will have our new line of rPET tills this week at the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) tradeshow in Toronto, Ontario. The show takes place April 26 & 27 and we look forward to you stopping by booth #310 to take a look and engage in our plastics conversation!

To learn more about Highline Mushrooms, visit https://www.highlinemushrooms.com/