Costa Fruit & Produce Provides Fresh Produce Boxes For Curbside Pickup

Boston, Massachusetts – Costa Fruit & Produce is offering a way for the community to continue putting fresh produce on the table while protecting the health of their family and avoiding grocery store lines.

Consumers can now visit www.produceboxdirect.com to order fresh boxes of fruit, or vegetables for curbside pick-up from 18 Bunker Hill Industrial Park, Boston, MA 02129. Fruit boxes, and vegetable boxes are available for $25 each and can roughly feed a family of 4 for a week. Upon arrival at the pick-up location, the order will be delivered straight to your car!

Fresh produce boxes are available for pickup on Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm while supplies last.

Contents may vary based on the availability of the following:

Fruit Box Citrus Apples Berries Tropical Items (pineapples, mangos, bananas) Stone Fruit Melons Vegetable Box Leafy Greens Carrots Potatoes Onions Tomatoes Broccoli

Costa Fruit & Produce is committed to the well-being of communities across Boston. In light of recent closures, bans, and lock-downs, the company is looking for ways to continue to bring fresh produce to the plates of their community members.

Fresh produce boxes will be available for pickup starting 4/2/20, while supplies last. Please check the website often to for new pickup locations at www.produceboxdirect.com.

About Costa Fruit & Produce:

A privately owned company, Costa is a produce and specialty foods purveyor serving fine dining establishments throughout New England.

In addition to offering a complete line of fresh products that include fresh fruit and produce, dairy and value added fresh cut produce; Costa works closely with local farmers and producers bringing a wide variety of local artisan items such as cheese, meats and hors d’oeuvres to their diverse customer base.

Costa is a sustainable business leader certified by the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts and has been a recipient of the Boston Green Business Award for their support of local agriculture and green initiatives.

For more information about Costa Fruit & Produce go to freshideas.com or contact Costa at sales@freshideas.com.

About PRO*ACT:

PRO*ACT is North America’s leading distributor of fresh food to the foodservice and retail industries, sourcing from premier national, regional, and local farms. PRO*ACT streamlines the produce supply chain, offering significant cost benefits and a simple, one-call solution to source the freshest produce from more than 70 third-party-inspected, independently owned, local distribution centers across the United States and Canada. PRO*ACT provides category cost management through commodity contract pricing, in-house consultation services, and produce program management. www.proactusa.com