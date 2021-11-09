Costco Introduces Fresh. Global Flavors With New Simply Fresh Kitchen Brand Comfort Food

(Ontario, CA) – With international travel restrictions still abound, Costco is bringing adventure through their global cuisine offerings with the introduction of the new Tandoori Chicken Bowls with Green Chutney and Cool Yogurt Sauce from FiveStar Gourmet Foods, producers of the Simply Fresh Kitchen® brand. Building off the recent success of the Simply Fresh Kitchen® Shawarma Chicken Bowls, the new innovation from FiveStar is the Simply Fresh Kitchen® – Tandoori Chicken Bowls with Green Chutney and Cool Yogurt Sauce, with forks included, featuring delightful, well-balanced and authentic flavors and spices like turmeric, serrano chiles, paprika, green chutney, and cilantro.

It is the company’s latest innovation in a long history of flavorful and portable single serve offerings under its Simply Fresh brand. The Tandoori Chicken Bowls with Green Chutney and Cool Yogurt Sauce includes Tandoori-seasoned grilled chicken breast, spiced cauliflower, green peas, black lentils, roasted red bell peppers complementing a generous portion of spiced Garam Masala basmati rice.

“We value our partnership with Costco and strive to provide the most innovative products that their members find irresistible in their hunt for culinary treasures,” said Tal Shoshan, FiveStar’s Chief Executive Officer, “We have perfected our execution within a fairly complex fresh food operation to be able to incorporate meat proteins within freshly prepared meals and still deliver incredible taste and flavors.”

Ready in minutes, the 2-pack offering contains two-14.2-ounce single-serve meal bowls. Each meal bowl is only 520 calories and contains 23g of protein to satiate consumers’ appetites and provide a complete meal experience. “Each bowl is meant to be constructed easily and quickly to build and blend the perfect meal using our restaurant-quality ingredients like antibiotic-free chicken, green chutney, and cool yogurt sauce.” Says Shoshan. “Each meal is also produced in our unique square bowl with our patented diagonal condiments insert, and sealed using a patented “Ultra Fresh Sealed”™ technology—which offers the longest shelf life in the industry without comprising on quality and food safety,” says Shoshan.

ABOUT FIVESTAR GOURMET FOODS

With an “appetite for excellence,” leading innovator within fresh value-added foods, Southern California-based FiveStar Gourmet Foods, the producers of the Simply Fresh™ brand, have been producing premium, healthy foods for more than two decades. With processing facilities nationwide, including Naples, Florida, FiveStar manufacturers a complete line of retail and foodservice products including convenience salad bowls and snacks featuring fresh produce and proteins under the Simply Fresh Salads, Simply Fresh 2Go, and MiniMeals2Go brands using all-natural, no artificial ingredients. Five Star has achieved both organic certification and the highest quality and food safety certification of SQF Level 3. To learn more, go to FiveStarGourmetFoods.com