Mann Packing Co., Inc. Introduces “Bowl’d” New Product with the Launch of Nourish Bowls Sauté Style Veggie Meals

Coral Gables, FL – Mann Packing Co., Inc. (“Mann”), a subsidiary of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America, is excited to announce the launch of its healthful Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals, a warm blend of fresh vegetables, hearty grains and plant-based protein, now available in sauté style to spice up consumers’ lunches.

Mann Packing Co. is highlighting its innovation by offering fresh, unique and more satisfying ways for consumers to enjoy warm, fresh vegetable alternatives on the go. Gone are the days of cold salads, frozen meals and leftovers from the night before! All new Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals are guaranteed to warm consumers up and keep them full any day of the week. Packaged in individual bowls, Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals are easy, quick and warm lunch options for consumers of all ages. Prepared sauté style in the microwave in just three minutes, Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals provide tasty, nutritious and convenient meals with the push of a button. Consumers can say “so long!” to sub-optimal lunch choices and hello to hearty and fresh single serve veggies.

Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals are available in three delicious and nourishing flavors to please any palate: Southwest Chipotle, Creamy Roasted Garlic & Kale and Sesame Sriracha. The Southwest Chipotle Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals will warm up taste buds with the delicious blend of cauliflower, kale, sweet potatoes, kohlrabi and black beans, mixed with fresh chipotle corn salsa and cheddar cheese. The crowd-favorite Creamy Roasted Garlic & Kale Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals perfectly pair Mann’s favorites such as butternut squash, kale, kohlrabi and brown rice tossed in a warm, creamy roasted garlic sauce. Consumers can also get the perfect combination of Asian flavors with the Sesame Sriracha Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals which combine and warm high-quality vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, carrots, kohlrabi, snap peas and brown rice, topped with a spicy sesame sriracha sauce for an extra zing. As easy as stir, heat and eat, lunch with Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals has never tasted so good!

“At Mann Packing Co., it’s essential to meet consumer needs with fresh vegetable products that boast high-quality, convenience and premium taste at an affordable price,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President of Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte. “We believe one of the key ingredients to a successful day comes from mindful meals. Although it can be easy to skip or work through lunchtime, Mann Packing Co. strives to remind consumers that lunch is one of the most important meals of the day. With our latest Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals, we’re redefining lunchtime and providing consumers with simple, fresh and warm options to add more vegetables to consumer diets. We encourage consumers to try our new variety of Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals to help power through any day!”

Consumers can find Nourish Bowls® Sauté Style Veggie Meals at select retailers across the country.

The MANN brand has been a symbol of produce innovation during the last 80 years. Now, as a part of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., Mann Packing Co., Inc. will continue to delight shoppers with wholesome, innovative and delicious products. For more information on Mann Packing, including where to find its products, visit VeggiesMadeEasy.com. For recipes and more, visit the company’s social media channels including, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT MANN PACKING CO., Inc.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gonzalez, CA, Mann Packing Co., Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of western vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli and MANN™ sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann Packing was acquired by Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Fresh Del Monte vegetable division, Mann Packing continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann Packing is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.