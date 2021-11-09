Concepts and New Balance Partner to launch “Low Hanging Fruit” Footwear & Apparel Collection Honoring the Kiwi and Frieda Rapoport Caplan

Los Alamitos, CA – Here at Frieda’s we’re a little more obsessed with the kiwifruit than the average company. The fact that our fearless founder, Frieda Rapoport Caplan, introduced the kiwi to the American public in 1962 may have a little something to do with that.

This month, lifestyle retailer and design company Concepts International—famous for collaborating with manufacturers including New Balance, Nike and Adidas—has taken this unassuming fruit as the inspiration behind its latest collaboration with New Balance footwear. The New Balance 992 “Low Hanging Fruit” sneaker honors Dr. Frieda Caplan, the “Kiwi Queen,” and injects her spirit into popular culture.

“Recognizing what Frieda did in terms of breaking new ground in a male-driven environment is admirable in itself. Whether breaking the glass ceiling of produce or redefining fruit & veggie marketing, she’s always been in a league by herself. Uncovering these stories for our consumer and bringing them to life through fashion has always been at the forefront of what we do,” says Deon Point, creative director at Concepts.

Design details for the New Balance 992 “Low Hanging Fruit” deliver a textured balance of brown suede and pops of neon green, giving overt nods to the kiwi. The shoes feature a playful twist through a strawberry footbed, harkening back to 1990s Americana when the pairing of strawberries and kiwi made a dynamic flavor profile. Concepts will simultaneously be launching a matching apparel collection including the Concepts Icon hoodie, sweatpant and T-Shirts — all garments that inform a new luxury streetwear sensibility.

The Concepts x New Balance 992 “Low Hanging Fruit” launches November 12 at Concepts Boston, Concepts NYC and in exclusive partnership with Bodega LA. The full Concepts “Nothing is Real” apparel collection will launch in all stores and cncpts.com on November 12th.

Visit the Concepts website or stores to see the collection and celebrate our Kiwi Queen!

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.

About Concepts Inc.

Concepts opened its first doors in 1996, in the heart of Harvard Square in Cambridge, MA, as one of the first shops to blend the worlds of street, skate and fashion years before it was commonplace. In the time since, Concepts has combined those authentic roots with a natural ability to convey a narrative and translate brand identity through countless collaborative projects and original product. To date, Concepts has partnered with over 25 globally recognized brands on well over 100+ projects. Concepts has since spread its wings from Boston to New York, and globally all while continuing to push boundaries through unmatched projects. With key partners, Concepts continues to redefine style and storytelling by unconventionally fusing streetwear with luxury.