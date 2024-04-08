CPMA Announces its 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

(Ottawa, ON) – Murray Driediger, President and CEO of BC Fresh Vegetables Inc. (BC Fresh), has been named the 2024 Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. This prestigious honour recognizes individuals who make significant contributions to the fresh produce industry.

Murray’s achievements and contributions to the produce supply chain make him one of the renowned key industry leaders in Canada. His successful career which spans over 40 years started at his family’s business, Driediger Bros. Farms Ltd, in 1979 where he worked as the Managing Partner. In this role, he transitioned the company from a focus on growing fruit for processors to one focused on growing for the fresh market. Over time, he developed a supply network of over 40 growers as well as a distribution network for six fruit commodities throughout North America.

Since then, he has held various senior roles within the industry. As BC Vegetable Marketing Commission’s General Manager, Murray helped guide the significant expansion in the root crop and greenhouse sectors, as sales increased from $69 million when he joined in 1997 to $300 million. In 2005, he moved into the role of President of the Golden Eagle Group, one of the largest agriculture operations in Canada covering 4,800 acres.

He then joined BC Fresh in 2007 as President and CEO where he has remained for the past 17 years. Murray transitioned the company from an on-farm distribution model to a central distribution network resulting in two warehouse expansions in the last 14 years. Under his leadership, the company has grown sales exponentially and now markets and distributes an expanded produce offering from 60 farms, consisting of 8,000 acres and 95,000 tons in annual produce sales.

Murray is greatly involved in the produce supply chain in Canada and the United States of America. He has served on several boards including, CPMA, the North American Tomato Trade Working Group, the Canada-US Potato Committee, BC Strawberry Growers Association, and many more. His contributions to the industry have earned him prestigious accolades such as the coveted The Packer’s Canadian Produce Person of the Year Award in 2018, and the British Columbia Produce Marketing Association’s 2017 Produce Person of the Year Award.

“Murray has been a prominent figure in the produce industry from his time working on the family farm to leading BC Fresh. His dedication to advancing the sector has truly left a lasting impact,” says Ron Lemaire, CPMA President. “As a CPMA Board member for 10 years and past Chair of the Leadership Committee, Murray actively supported various initiatives. Notably, he championed the Freggie children’s program and advocated for enhanced financing tools for the industry, including the establishment of a financial protection mechanism for produce growers and sellers, now recognized as Bill C-280. His commitment to the industry’s growth, governance, and well-being has been commendable.”

Murray will be presented with this award alongside other industry members and businesses at the CPMA Convention and Trade Show’s Awards Brunch on Thursday, April 25, in Vancouver.

CPMA members can learn more about the history of the CPMA Lifetime Achievement award, including a complete list of previous winners, in the Produce + membership directory on the CPMA Community.

