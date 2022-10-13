Dandy Celery Launches “Snacktoberfest” Consumer Sweepstakes

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn, launches the “Snacktoberfest” sweepstakes to encourage consumers to get involved with all things fall.

The promotion seeks to elevate the consumption of fresh cut celery among shoppers and highlight Dandy® as the premier brand when grocery shopping this fall through seasonal recipe inspiration, nutrition information, a list of fun fall activities, and a chance to win one of three prize packs.

“Snacking is a popular pastime during the fall months, and we intend to lean in with a consumer promotion to elevate demand for our signature fresh veggies,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “With so many reasons to gather and celebrate, we’re providing great prizes, snacking concepts and incentives for consumers to enjoy when planning their fall snacking occasions.”

Now through November 11th, consumers can enter the “Snacktoberfest” sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three grand prize packs that includes a two-in-one corn hole and ladder toss game, herringbone cutting board, white ceramic pumpkin serving trays, a tabletop fire bowl, reusable snack bags, a $100 gift card, Dandy fresh cut celery product samples, and coupons. The brand is also choosing one winner a week to take home Dandy fresh cut celery and coupons.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods will utilize a 360-degree marketing strategy that includes public relations efforts, influencer support, celery nutrition facts and snacking inspiration, online advertising, as well as email and social media campaigns to increase sweepstakes entries and drive demand for the product in stores.

Dandy® celery is available in whole stalk, one and two count hearts, and a variety of fresh cut options to meet each shoppers’ needs. For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.