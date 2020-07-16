Duda Farm Fresh Foods Brings Imported Citrus to the U.S. for the 18th Season

OVIEDO, Fla. – Just in time for the summer season, Duda Farm Fresh Foods launches its 18th consecutive import citrus program. Now through October, Duda Farm Fresh Foods will import citrus to the U.S. from the southern hemisphere with guaranteed optimal quality, flavor and volume.

Duda Farm Fresh Food’s line of imported citrus, sold under the Dandy® label, includes clementines, lemons, navels, and Cara Cara oranges. This season’s easy peeler clementines have displayed vibrant colors and a premium sugar-to-acid ratio, which results in a sweeter flavor, perfect for summer snacking.

“Through the years, we’ve maintained relationships with trusted growers in the southern hemisphere to ensure quality fruit each summer” said Alberto Cuellar, vice president of global business at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “As we’ve seen an uptick in citrus demand due to COVID-19, we are continuing to meet consumer needs through our import citrus program as the domestic market comes to an end.”

In addition to on-going marketing efforts through social media, consumer emails, influencers and public relations, Duda Farm Fresh Foods aims to inspire consumers with recipe content to increase citrus sales during the summer months. This year, Duda Farm Fresh Foods also launched an inaugural summer promotion to help drive foot traffic into stores as the weather heats up.

“At Duda Farm Fresh Foods, we are constantly improving our available citrus varieties to provide quality fruit from our growers in Chile, Peru and Uruguay,” said Mark Bassetti, senior vice president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring premium citrus to consumers during domestic off months, allowing them to enjoy the refreshing fruit year-round.”

To place an order for summer citrus now, please contact our Eastern Sales Office. For company news, community engagement updates and fresh produce inspiration, visit www.dudafresh.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

# # #

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, over the years the company has expanded their facilities to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.