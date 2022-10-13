Grimmway Farms Welcomes John Liu as Vice President of Food Safety

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Grimmway Farms today announced that John Liu has been named Vice President of Food Safety. He joins the company with over 27 years of food safety experience and a proven record as a senior food safety leader.

In his role, Liu will be responsible for the development, oversight, implementation, and management of all facility and farming food safety programs and compliance. He will work closely with the company’s Quality Assurance and Food Safety teams ensuring Grimmway continues to meet the highest quality and food safety standards.

“John’s years of experience stewarding impactful food safety programs, operations and regulatory compliance will be a great asset to Grimmway,” said Jeff Huckaby, Chief Executive Officer. “As a leader in food safety, Grimmway is excited to welcome John’s expertise to the team.”

Liu holds a Ph.D. in Food Science and Horticulture from Louisiana State University, as well as both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Horticulture from the Hunan Agricultural University. Prior to joining the Grimmway team, Liu held a senior position with Del Monte Fresh Produce Company, where he was responsible for leading global food safety strategy, operations and programs throughout the world. He also previously worked as a Food Scientist for Giorgio Foods.

“I am excited to join the Grimmway team and play a part in Grimmway’s commitment to producing the highest quality products,” said Liu. “I look forward to joining a team that ensures Grimmway continues to maintain the highest food safety standards possible.”

About Grimmway Farms Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms is the largest producer of USA-grown organic fruits and vegetables and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway’s operations span seven states and encompass more than 50,000 acres of certified organic produce and 45,000 acres of carrots. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit grimmway.com or call 1-800-301-3101.