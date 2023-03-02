Dandy Celery Launches “Stalk Up For Spring” Consumer Sweepstakes

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus, launches its annual National Celery Month consumer sweepstakes with a new theme – “Stalk Up for Spring.” Throughout the month of March, Duda Farm Fresh Foods will share ways consumers can incorporate celery into their spring routines, along with the chance to win the ultimate prize pack valued at $1,200.

“Each year, we celebrate National Celery Month in March and are excited to roll out this new promotion theme to further engage with our shoppers,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Spring is the perfect time to refresh your kitchen and clean out your fridge. Through this promotion, we’ll share unique ideas on how to do just that while also adding fresh vegetables, particularly Dandy celery, to consumers’ shopping list.”

Now through March 31, shoppers are encouraged to enter the “Stalk Up for Spring” Sweepstakes for a chance to win spring-focused prizes that include a $1,000 Visa gift card, a rolling cooler backpack, a bocce ball lawn game set, and a name-brand waterproof speaker. Additionally, Duda Farm Fresh Foods will choose one winner each week to receive a shipment of fresh-cut celery and coupons to enjoy throughout National Celery Month.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods will employ a comprehensive marketing strategy to promote the sweepstakes that includes regional TV segments, public relations efforts, influencer support, celery use and application inspiration, online advertising, as well as email and social media campaigns to increase sweepstakes entries and drive demand for the product in stores.

Dandy® celery is available in whole stalk, one and two count hearts, and a variety of fresh-cut options to meet each shopper’s needs. For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.