Dole Abandons Fresh Express Deal Under DOJ Antitrust Pressure

Fresh Express, which is owned by Chiquita Holdings, has dropped its plans to acquire Dole’s Fresh Vegetables division after antitrust regulators said the move could harm competition.

“Today, Fresh Express Acquisition LLCs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited (Chiquita) announced its decision to abandon its proposed $308 million acquisition of Dole, plc’s Fresh Vegetables division,” the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.

Dole planned for a $308 deal but drew the attention of regulators from the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, who said the deal could harm competition in the packaged salad market.

