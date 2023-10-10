Dole Aligns With Disney’s Wish to Help Make Healthy Wishes Come True

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Disney’s Wish, which arrives exclusively in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023, Asha lives in the fantastical land of Rosas where a magical king promises to make wishes come true.

Dole Food Company will honor this universal spirit of optimism and hope with a six-month initiative that strives to help make the world’s wishes for health, happiness and wellness come true. Through a host of in-store, at-home and virtual activities, the global produce and healthy-living leader will spotlight the anticipated new film and continue the celebration of 100 years of Disney Animation that inspired it.

Dole’s “Making Healthy Wishes Comes True” campaign launches today as the latest manifestation of a health and wellness licensing collaboration with The Walt Disney Company that started in 2016. Continuing through March 31, 2024, this new program includes enchanted recipes, interactive digital downloads, in-store collectible stickers, and a series of inspirational how-to virtual classes sparked by Asha and the other inhabitants of Rosas.

“For 100 years Disney has shown us that there’s no greater magic in the universe than a true wish in your heart,” said Bil Goldfield, Dole’s director of communications. “At Dole our wish is to make the world a healthier place. We are asking believers everywhere to share their wishes of health and happiness with us so they can inspire the world toward a better, brighter tomorrow.”

A special feature of the campaign is a set of six collectible DOLE® Banana stickers and one unique DOLE® Pineapple tag featuring Asha, Star, Dahlia, Valentino, Queen Amaya and King Magnifico from Disney’s Wish on tens of millions of pieces of Dole-branded fruit at supermarkets across North America.

To encourage banana and Disney fans to collect the full set of stickers, Dole will offer the downloadable, printable Dole Peel and Play Sticker and Enchanted Recipe Book featuring spaces for each sticker and a character-inspired appetizer, snack, dessert or smoothie recipe created by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager, and her team. The sticker book features a magical interactive experience that allow Dole customers to recite a rhyming recipe enchantment and unlock a special video surprise on each character page using the first-ever, downloadable and printable Magic Banana Wands.

The Disney’s Wish-inspired recipes include vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, low-sodium and low-fat options:

· Orange Wishing Tonic inspired by Asha

· Wishing for S’mores Banana Toast celebrating Star (Vegan and Vegetarian)

· Stardust Raspberry Refresher as a tribute to Dahlia (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium)

· Enchanted Apple Crisp for Valentino (Vegan, Vegetarian and Low-Sodium)

· Royal PB & Banana Brownies created for Queen Amaya (Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free and Low-Fat)

· Mystic Green Elixir paying homage to King Magnifico (Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium)

Other free assets that will be available on the Making Healthy Wishes Come True webpage include the What Are You Wishing For? Guessing Game, Wishful Eating: Wish You Would Try Jar to encourage the adoption of healthy new foods, Enchanting Wishing Certificate, WISH Coloring Pages, DIY Pineapple Wishing Tree and Pineapple Gift Tags for fruitful gift-giving and Eat the Cosmos: Fruit & Veggie Star Charts.

For a little extra healthy motivation, Marcus will host a virtual class in November to guide influencers, bloggers and healthy-living enthusiasts through the preparation of a Disney’s Wish-inspired recipe, demonstrate how to use the Magic Banana Wands to unlock character-inspired surprises and offer seasonal meal and entertaining tips. Details will be announced soon.

Alleviating hunger and improper nutrition is one of the company’s utmost wishes. Dole is continuing its years-long association with national hunger-relief partner No Kid Hungry to promote contributions to the nonprofit’s national campaign to help end childhood hunger in America in the name of Making Healthy Wishes Come True. To date, Dole’s support has helped provide 1.75 million meals to kids across the country.

A series of dedicated posts on Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages will bring the wish-filled initiative to hundreds of thousands of its followers.

Dole is also working with retailers to develop point-of-sale (POS) and other in-store materials that can engage directly with shoppers in supermarkets across the U.S. and Canada.

For high-res art of Dole’s “Making Healthy Wishes Come True,” including specially stickered and tagged DOLE® Bananas and DOLE® Pineapples, Dole character-inspired recipes and digital assets, go to the Dole and Disney’s Wish Electronic Press Kit (EPK).

About Dole plc

Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.