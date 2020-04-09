Dole Focuses on the Positive With “Silver-Lining-Selfie” Bananas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dole Food Company is encouraging Americans to follow the guidance on social distancing and see the silver lining in orders to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The produce provider’s Silver Lining Selfies asks followers to write the answer to the question, “What is the silver lining to having to stay home?,” on a banana, hold it up as a smile and share as a selfie on social media along with the hashtag, #SilverLiningSelfie. Launching April 8, the initiative concludes April 15, which is National Banana Day. To participate, followers are asked to go to Dole’s Instagram page.

Silver Lining Selfies is part of an ongoing mission by Dole to help parents build healthier households, which has taken on urgency due to families staying home because of COVID-19.

Last week, Dole launched an At-Home Resource Page featuring the most useful family-friendly resources it has developed over the years plus new nutrition tips, healthy kid-friendly recipes, free printables, at-home games and activity ideas, and research-backed suggestions from Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s health and communications manager.

A highlight of the page is the online Healthy Eating Toolkit created by Dole and the nonprofit Action for Healthy Kids for parents trying to keep housebound kids happy and healthy.

The public can find dozens more Dole recipes and helpful nutritional resources at www.dole.com or by following Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.