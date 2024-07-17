Dole Marks the 40th Year of its Beloved Whip on July 18 National Dole Whip Day with Launch of the Dole Whip University

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – First there was Dole’s sponsorship of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland in 1976, which lead to a similar arrangement at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World several years later.

After serving just DOLE® Pineapple juice and fresh-cut spears for its first season in the dual Adventurelands, Dole sweetened its pineapple legacy forever when it introduced a new kind of frozen pineapple treat called the Dole Whip® in 1984 – and the rest is Dole and Disney legend.

Forty years later, Dole Packaged Foods continues the in-park sponsorship while Dole Food Company takes the next step in its Dole Whip journey with a new, all-natural Dole Whip at-home recipe created by its #DoleWhipLife Creator of the Year and the launch of the online Dole Whip University (#DoleWhipU) which gives Dole Whip lovers the opportunity to earn a diploma in Dole Whipenomics for the first time.

The newest Dole Whip treat brings the total number of Dole Whip recipes on the Dole Whip Wonderland webpage to 14 including a version of the classic DIY Dole Whip that started it all four decades ago.

Additionally, Dole licensing partner BEAM Be Amazing just released two Dole Whip-flavored nutrition and health products that allow Dole Whip fans to contribute in the fight to end childhood hunger. When you buy BEAM DOLE® Whip Pre-Workout or BEAM DOLE® Whip Vegan Protein between July 10 and July 19 through the BEAM website (https://youcanbeam.com/), BEAM, in partnership with Dole, will donate $5 to the No Kid Hungry campaign.

The New Strawberry Coconut Lime Dole Whip

Dole’s newest Dole Whip, the Strawberry Coconut Lime Dole Whip, was created by Rachel Anderson, winner of Dole’s #DoleWhipLife Creator of the Year Contest in 2023. The vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and low-sodium recipe turns DOLE® Bananas, Pineapples, Strawberries and Limes, and unsweetened coconut milk and coconut extract, into a 10-minute frozen tropical treat.

A wife, mother of two and professional food influencer from Saratoga Springs, Utah, Anderson beat out dozens of other Dole and Dole Whip fans to become the produce leader’s official independent recipe creator for 2024, working within the development and nutrition parameters set by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition, wellness and communications manager, and Rachel Young, Dole’s senior manager of digital marketing.

Other fresh-ingredient Dole Whips on the Dole Whip Wonderland page are naturally themed to pumpkin spice and sweet potato, dark chocolate, curry and mango, spicy tamarind, lemon-blueberry, tangy mint, peppermint candy canes, the Hawaiian tropics, Mexican hot chocolate and Filipino halo-halo. All are vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and low-sodium, and some are also low fat.

In keeping with the spirit of the original frozen treat at the Disney parks, all Dole Food Company-created Dole Whips are made with fresh DOLE® Pineapples, DOLE®Bananas or both.

Dole Whip University (#DoleWhipU)

To honor the 40th anniversary of the 1984 debut of the Dole Whip, Dole has launched the online Dole Whip University (#DoleWhipU) to educate the public about the nutritional benefits of its DIY Dole Whips including essential vitamins and minerals, all-natural ingredients and lower sugar content that most other desserts.

According to Young, Dole Whip fans who complete the full Dole Whip University curriculum are eligible to download and print an official Dole Whip University diploma certifying their standing as a Dole Whip scholar in Dole Wipenomics.

“Sure, Dole Whips are a lot of fun and loved by just about everyone – but at Dole Whip U, we take the study of the iconic frozen treat seriously,” Young said. “To graduate, students will be required to make 13 of the 14 Dole Whips on the Dole Whip Wonderland page, and complete other homework. And those creating the 14th Dole Whip recipe, Classic Dole Whip Popsicles, can even earn extra credit,”

Young commissioned digital Dole Whip University logos and patches that can be downloaded and printed by Dole Whip University alumni onto sticker paper or heat-transfer paper and applied to shirts, sweatshirts or canvas backpacks to display their #DoleWhipU pride.

Dole and BEAM Support No Kid Hungry for National Dole Whip Week

Dole partnered with BEAM Be Amazing earlier this year to launch two new Dole Whip-inspired collaborations: BEAM DOLE® Whip Vegan Protein and BEAM DOLE® Whip Pre-Workout. In celebration of National Dole Whip Day, BEAM in partnership with Dole will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry for every BEAM DOLE® Whip product sold through the BEAM website through July 19. For promotional details, visit https://youcanbeam.com/.

For Dole Whip recipes, digital downloads and related content, or to enroll in the Dole Whip University, visit https://www.dole.com/en/dolewhip.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.