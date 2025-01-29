Dole Ranked Most Trusted U.S. Brand in Fresh Fruit and Salad Kits in Shopper-Voted Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The DOLE Brand is one of only a handful of brands to be ranked as most trusted in multiple food and beverage categories in the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Presented by Newsweek.

Dole was named the #1 most-trusted brand in the Fresh Fruit and Salad Kit categories and the #2 most-trusted brand in Fresh Berries. Winners were determined by more than 29,000 U.S. shoppers who shared their insights on which brands they trust most and why.

Dole was the only fresh fruit brand to receive enough consumer votes to qualify for the rankings. In salad kits, Dole finished ahead of several other ranked brands.

“This year’s BrandSpark rankings confirm what Dole has been committed to all along: provide the highest-quality fruits and vegetables and the peace-of-mind that comes from 170+ years of the highest product standards, sustainability, social responsibility and nutrition education,” said William Goldfield, Dole’s director of communications. “We dedicate these results to the growers, distributors, retailers and other partners who help deliver Dole to a hungry world.”

Now in its 12th year, the BrandSpark program asks consumers to evaluate brands in a different set of product and service categories annually. This year, in addition to Food & Beverage, the program ranked brands for trustworthiness in Baby & Kids; Health, Beauty & Personal Care; Home Goods & Outdoor; Household & Pet; Retail & Restaurants; and Services.

“We realize that for most shoppers, trust is at the core of the brands they choose, especially produce and other perishables.” said Goldfield. “In this age of growing transparency, we are continually reminded that consumers are more demanding than ever in the products and services they provide their families — all of which makes Dole’s rankings, as determined by the consumers themselves, especially rewarding.”

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark American Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 29,420 qualified American shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.S. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.

For more information, visit the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted U.S. Brands website.

About Dole plc

Founded in 1851, Dole produces and markets a worldwide line of fresh produce. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Dole operates in more than 70 countries and employs, on average, 20,000 full-time, regular employees and 7,000 full-time seasonal or temporary employees, worldwide. Dole is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit with revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.