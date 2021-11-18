Driscoll’s Big Flavor Sensation, Sweetest Batch Blueberries in Peak Availability for the Holidays

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. — Just in time for the holiday season, Driscoll’s Sweetest Batch™ Blueberries are in peak availability to capture the hottest holiday trend of grazing boards. Now available nationwide, these high-flavor indulgent blueberries are perfect to enjoy fresh and paired with the ultimate appetizer samplings for the most delicious holiday grazing boards. Nothing could be easier and more delicious than creating a perfect board for guests to graze on with the combination of fresh, juicy Driscoll’s berries.

Driscoll’s is the first company to market a complete berry patch premium flavor offering across strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Packed with extra-sweet flavor, Sweetest Batch™ berries follow the repeated marketplace success of the third in-market season of Driscoll’s Rosé Berries™. Driscoll’s Sweetest Batch™ Blueberries come from a proprietary variety that was traditionally bred without GMOs by a dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists, just like the rest of Driscoll’s berries, exclusively for Driscoll’s network of independent farmers to grow and harvest.

“Our Sweetest Batch™ product line was developed from a strategic commitment to provide consumers with an elevated flavor offering that will continue to push the flavor boundaries of the category,” says Grant Garbinski, Product Marketing Manager. “Driscoll’s has pioneered flavor innovation and as the market leader we’ll continue to delight our consumers with the best tasting berries that the industry has to offer.”

“To celebrate the availability of Sweetest Batch™ Blueberries along with all of Driscoll’s berries, we’ve extended our Sweetness Worth Sharing™ brand campaign to include creative holiday inspirations of grazing boards,” says Evelyn Martinez, digital marketing specialist. “From jarcuterie recipes to even dogcuterie creations for our furry friends, our consumers are finding the holiday sweet spot with berries.”

In addition to grazing board recipes and inspirations, a limited-time holiday sweepstakes will allow consumers to create their own berry grazing board and share it with Driscoll’s through January 5th to win a variety of prizes from free berries to cheese knives and more. Recipes and inspirations from Driscoll’s featuring the new Sweetest Batch™ Blueberries and a combination of other fresh berries are available on Driscolls.com here.

To locate retailers nationwide that feature Sweetest Batch™ Blueberries, visit https://www.driscolls.com/about/where-to-buy. Find details about the holiday sweepstakes at https://www.driscolls.com/sweetnessworthsharing/gallery.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only traditional breeding methods that focus on growing great tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms.