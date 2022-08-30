EFI Adds Marketing and Data Experts to Staff

WASHINGTON — Equitable Food Initiative, the multistakeholder workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, is proud to welcome two employees filling new positions on the team. Joining EFI are Madelyn Edlin as marketing and sales manager and Toni Rosati as EFI’s data architect.

After beginning her career in the environmental nonprofit sector, Edlin transitioned to agriculture and fresh produce. Edlin joined EFI’s team in May, where she works on marketing campaigns and sales lead generation. When she’s not working, she can be found teaching yoga or hiking a mountain trail with her two dogs. When asked about her new role, Edlin remarked, “I was drawn to EFI because I could see firsthand how its unique approach to leadership training and continuous improvement makes a real difference in farming operations.” She continued, “I am excited to join this team of dedicated individuals actively working to strengthen an industry so vital to our well-being.”

Rosati also recently joined EFI as data architect for certifications and market-responsive programs. Prior to EFI, Rosati used her analytical skills to help companies design and build software and data systems that address customer challenges in intuitive ways. In startup, corporate and academic environments, she has worked on everything from software to search tools. When not working, she is often studying fungi or tending to her garden. Rosati will have a variety of responsibilities in the organization from serving clients with easy-to-use solutions to helping document and share EFI’s impact, data and technical systems. She remarked, “Since starting with EFI, I have been continually inspired with the immense and diverse talent of the EFI team and our partners. I’m already impressed as I begin to better understand and quantify the impact this small-but-mighty team is having on the agricultural industry.”

LeAnne Ruzzamenti, director of marketing communications for EFI, commented, “EFI continues to see great forward momentum, and the knowledge and experience Madelyn and Toni bring to the table will only help us reach our goals on a shorter timeline.” She continued, “Madelyn’s experience and passion will serve us well as she connects with our audiences, and Toni’s data proficiency will provide the light needed to guide EFI’s technical and data systems. Wanting to make a difference is a popular attitude among today’s workforce, and our employees wholeheartedly believe in our organization’s mission and are key to making it happen.”

Industry members interested in learning more about EFI, workforce development tools, training modules and educational resources can access information online at equitablefood.org/resources.

EFI works with 29 grower-shipper companies on 80 farming operations. Through the EFI program, 4,000 farmworkers and managers have been trained in problem-solving, communication and conflict resolution practices that are improving labor, food safety and pest management standards for more than 59,000 workers.About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a nonprofit certification and skill-building organization that seeks to increase transparency in the food supply chain and improve the lives of farmworkers through a team-based approach to training and continuous improvement practices. EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to solve the most pressing issues facing the fresh produce industry. Its unparalleled approach sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.

View a list of EFI-certified farms at equitablefood.org/farms.