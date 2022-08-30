MountainKing Partners With Pioneer Gravy Mixes for November Promotion

MountainKing Potatoes Produce August 30, 2022

HOUSTON, TX – MountainKing Potatoes is pairing its high-flavor Butter Russets with Pioneer, the longtime maker of rich, flavorful gravy mixes, to create a retail promotion ideal for shoppers preparing popular fall-time dishes.

            This November, five-pound bags of MountainKing Butter Russets will feature an eye-catching Kwik Lok tag offering .75 cents off any two Pioneer gravy mixes (2.75 oz. or smaller). Each Pioneer gravy mix bag serves two cups of gravy to complement any meal. 

            From brown gravy to country gravy, Pioneer’s products are made with quality ingredients and easy to prepare in just three simple steps.   

            “November certainly is one of the peak sales times for both our Butter Russets and Pioneer gravy mixes,” says Andreas Trettin, director of marketing for MountainKing. “We’re looking forward to bringing this promotion to our retail grocers as they map out their fall promotional calendars.”

            One of MountainKing’s most popular gourmet varieties, the Butter Russets present the look of a traditional russet with a yellow, creamy texture that gives them their natural buttery flavor. Perfect for baking, mashing or frying, the variety’s creamy golden flesh also eliminates the need for fattening toppings. 

            Trettin adds the variety is best merchandised in high-graphic bin displays, available in half and full sizes.  Both he says maximize selling opportunities and reduce re-stocking time.

            MountainKing Potatoes is one of the world’s largest growers of high-flavor potato varieties.  Currently, about one million U.S. households enjoy MountainKing russets and gourmet varieties every week. To learn more, visit mountainking.com or call (713) 923-5807.

Related Articles

Produce

Opportunity Mapping for Horticultural Waste Streams

Vineland Research and Innovation Centre Produce May 13, 2022

Approximately 74% of Canadian fruits and vegetables are wasted before they reach consumers for a myriad of reasons.  To tackle this issue and help increase the industry’s environmental sustainability, Vineland Research and Innovation Centre (Vineland) examined underutilized waste streams for the top seven Canadian produce crops including potatoes, apples, field tomatoes, greenhouse tomatoes, greenhouse cucumbers, onions and carrots and identified the range of opportunities for managing these by-products.

Produce

New Federal Ministerial Coordinating Committee on PEI Potatoes Brings Whole-of-Government Approach to Help Farmers Affected by U.S. Trade Disruption

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Produce January 13, 2022

The Government of Canada is committed to restoring market access for PEI fresh potatoes to the United States and supporting PEI farmers impacted by trade disruptions. To that end, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced the creation of the new Federal Ministerial Coordinating Committee on PEI Potatoes with the objective of enhancing coordination and collaboration across the federal government to respond to concerns and find solutions.