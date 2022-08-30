MountainKing Partners With Pioneer Gravy Mixes for November Promotion

HOUSTON, TX – MountainKing Potatoes is pairing its high-flavor Butter Russets with Pioneer, the longtime maker of rich, flavorful gravy mixes, to create a retail promotion ideal for shoppers preparing popular fall-time dishes.

This November, five-pound bags of MountainKing Butter Russets will feature an eye-catching Kwik Lok tag offering .75 cents off any two Pioneer gravy mixes (2.75 oz. or smaller). Each Pioneer gravy mix bag serves two cups of gravy to complement any meal.

From brown gravy to country gravy, Pioneer’s products are made with quality ingredients and easy to prepare in just three simple steps.

“November certainly is one of the peak sales times for both our Butter Russets and Pioneer gravy mixes,” says Andreas Trettin, director of marketing for MountainKing. “We’re looking forward to bringing this promotion to our retail grocers as they map out their fall promotional calendars.”

One of MountainKing’s most popular gourmet varieties, the Butter Russets present the look of a traditional russet with a yellow, creamy texture that gives them their natural buttery flavor. Perfect for baking, mashing or frying, the variety’s creamy golden flesh also eliminates the need for fattening toppings.

Trettin adds the variety is best merchandised in high-graphic bin displays, available in half and full sizes. Both he says maximize selling opportunities and reduce re-stocking time.

MountainKing Potatoes is one of the world’s largest growers of high-flavor potato varieties. Currently, about one million U.S. households enjoy MountainKing russets and gourmet varieties every week. To learn more, visit mountainking.com or call (713) 923-5807.