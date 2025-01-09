Equitable Food Initiative Celebrates Another Year of Impact

Key 2024 Achievements in Programs, Industry Education and Certifications

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, celebrated a groundbreaking year marked by transformative advancements in ethical labor practices, collaboration and workforce development across the produce supply chain.

A key highlight from the year is the rapid growth of the Ethical Charter Implementation Program (ECIP). Administered by EFI, the program launched in November 2023 and gained significant momentum in 2024. More than 260 suppliers and 1,200 growers have joined the ECIP LAB platform to date, fostering collaboration, accountability and engagement across the supply chain. The growth underscores the industry’s commitment to advancing responsible labor practices and alignment within the industry to the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices.

“EFI has made significant progress in strengthening buyer, supplier, and grower participation in ECIP this year,” said Laura Himes, vice president of produce sourcing for Walmart. “We are constantly learning and growing from these initiatives. By scaling best practices across the industry, we can create a more sustainable future for all stakeholders. We’re thrilled to be a part of this important work providing labor tools and training at scale.”

The forward-looking vision for ECIP in 2025 will continue to drive innovation in workforce development and labor practices. Plans include the introduction of optional worker surveys to give employees the chance to assess the impact of labor management systems, as well as a new engagement tool for farm labor contractors to ensure that all employers and workers in the supply chain understand the principles of the Ethical Charter.

To maximize the integrity and impact of growers and suppliers in ECIP, EFI will expand educational initiatives in the coming year to provide information and tools needed to maximize engagement. “Reaching these milestones is more than a celebration of progress so far; it’s a call to action for the future,” said Peter O’Driscoll, EFI executive director. “The Ethical Charter Implementation Program represents the next chapter in EFI’s mission to build a more ethical, sustainable and worker-centered food system.”

Known for its foundational skills-based training at the core of its certification program, EFI brought training and educational opportunities to the full industry for the first time in 2024 through a suite of learning products, from free webinars to one-hour seminars and intensive customized courses. More than 500 attendees furthered their understanding of core social responsibility concepts aligned with the Ethical Charter.

The year 2024 marked a decade of significant milestones for EFI. The organization recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first EFI certification and will celebrate its 10th year as an independent nonprofit in April. EFI’s efforts have not only improved conditions for farmworkers but also enhanced productivity and quality throughout the supply chain. To date:

Over 60,000 workers on EFI-certified farms have seen improved working conditions, fostering more ethical and productive workplaces.

EFI has trained nearly 5,000 agriculture professionals – more than 150 in 2024 – in critical skills such as communication and problem-solving, helping build a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement on farming operations.

The organization has certified farms that have produced more than 100 million pounds of fresh produce, spanning 47 different commodities.

Nearly $25 million in farmworker bonuses have been generated – more than $4 million in 2024.

In 2024, the following suppliers received their first EFI certification:

Bridges Organic Produce

Del Fresco Pure

FirstFruits Farms

Nature Farms Management LLC

Scenic Fruit Company

As EFI enters its second decade, it remains committed to transparency, accountability and shared prosperity, setting the standard for a more sustainable and equitable produce industry. Building on its pioneering certification with programs like ECIP and more comprehensive educational offerings, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to ensure better conditions for workers and better produce for consumers.

For more information about tools and resources available through ECIP or to get involved in the program, visit ethicalcharterprogram.org, and for more information about EFI, its certification program or educational courses, visit equitablefood.org.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing challenges. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.

About the Ethical Charter

The Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices provides an industry framework for accountability and transparency related to respect for laws at work, respect for professional conduct and respect for human rights in the production and purchase of fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers. It was adopted in 2018 by the Produce Marketing Association and the United Fresh Produce Association (now combined to form the International Fresh Produce Association) after a committee of suppliers and buyers defined the common baseline to ensure everyone in the industry is treated with dignity and respect.

About ECIP

The Ethical Charter Implementation Program (ECIP) is a collaboration among retailers, grower-shippers and implementing organizations to recognize and strengthen engagement around labor practices in the fresh produce industry, highlight existing best-practice efforts and identify opportunities for continuous improvement. The program is built around self-assessment to avoid the burden of an additional audit. Through an assessment tool and capacity-building resources, it helps measure and strengthen alignment with the principles of the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices. Launched with initial funding from the Walmart Foundation and administered by Equitable Food Initiative, the program is overseen by an advisory group composed of leading buyers and suppliers and key stakeholders, including representatives from AgSocio, Bonduelle Fresh Americas, Costco Wholesale, Kroger, McDonald’s USA, Naturipe, Sam’s Club, Target, Tanimura and Antle, Taylor Farms and Walmart. More information about the program can be found at ethicalcharterprogram.org.

