New Morey’s Wild Salmon with Mike’s Hot Honey Ups the Ante in Sweet Heat Flavors

A collaboration between Morey’s and the category leader in hot honey leads to an innovative new product: wild salmon marinated in blackened seasonings and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.



ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Morey’s (moreys.com), known for its high-quality fish and seafood products since 1937, is tapping into the rapidly growing popularity of sweet heat flavors with an all-new product rolling out this month: Morey’s Wild Salmon with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Morey’s wild-caught salmon is marinated in a robust blend of blackened seasonings and paired with a packet of Mike’s Hot Honey for drizzling to sweet, spicy, savory perfection. The delicious, flaky fish can be easily prepared in minutes using an oven, skillet, grill or air fryer.

Each package of Morey’s Wild Salmon with Mike’s Hot Honey features two individually wrapped 5-ounce fillets and two packets of Mike’s Hot Honey. It is naturally gluten-free and line priced with Morey’s core frozen products.

“Hot honey has seen remarkable growth on U.S. menus, with Mike’s Hot Honey leading the way in the category,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corp., parent company of Morey’s. “Honey is one of the most popular seafood sauce flavors, which happens to pair perfectly with salmon’s savory notes. We can’t wait to see how consumers respond to this Morey’s and Mike’s Hot Honey match made in heaven.”

What’s more, hot honey ranks in the 100th percentile for future growth potential, showing a four-year prognosis of “very strong,” according to Menucast, Datassential’s AI-based prediction engine. Hot honey appears on more than twice the number of restaurant menus than it did just four years ago, with the greatest market penetration in the Northeast and South followed by the Midwest and West.

“Mike’s Hot Honey with salmon has always been one of my favorite pairings,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “I think people are going to go wild over the tasty combination of sweet heat and savory flavors. We couldn’t be more excited about this delicious seafood collaboration with Morey’s,” he said.

ABOUT MOREY’S

Since 1937, Morey’s has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey’s products include premium fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey’s is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey’s and our retail partners. Above all, Morey’s remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.

ABOUT MIKE’S HOT HONEY

Mike’s Hot Honey is America’s original and leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike’s Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike’s Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney.com.