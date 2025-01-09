Kari Underly Joins Efforts to Bring Japanese Wagyu Beef to Global Audiences

The Japan Livestock Products Export Promotion Council (J-LEC) invited Kari Underly, a renowned meat industry expert and founder of AAMP partner Range Meat Academy, to play an integral role in promoting Japanese Wagyu beef to international markets.

Her journey began in June at the National Restaurant Show in Chicago, where Kari Underly met with executives from Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture. Following this successful meeting, the team from Japan invited Kari to visit Japan in January.

