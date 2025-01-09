California Spring Trials 2025: Streamlining Access to the Latest Horticulture Innovations

Downers Grove, IL — National Garden Bureau (NGB) is excited to announce that registration is now open for the highly anticipated California Spring Trials (CAST) 2025. This premier event, taking place March 25-29 at various locations throughout California, offers industry professionals a glimpse into the future of horticulture, showcasing the latest plant varieties and breeding advancements.

Streamlined Registration Process:

The National Garden Bureau has implemented a new, user-friendly registration system to enhance the CAST experience. Attendees can now register at caspringtrials.us, where they will find clear instructions on creating their personalized schedules. This system allows for efficient group registration, enabling one person to register up to 10 traveling companions on their behalf.

Planning Made Easy:

The caspringtrials.us website provides valuable resources to assist attendees in planning their visit. Two suggested itineraries offer a starting point for exploring the various trial locations, while hotel and restaurant recommendations help optimize travel logistics.

Media Coverage:

Stay informed about CAST 2025 throughout the entire event cycle. The website will be regularly updated with pre-event press releases, real-time coverage during the event, and post-event summaries.

Why Attend:

“CAST is an important part of the program development process for Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants. It’s one of the first places we get to see new introductions live and in person. The uniqueness of the event allows us one on one time with breeders to learn about their new products, review older genetic lines, and see what is coming down the pipeline. We frequently see new technology and treatments in the industry and it affords the opportunity to interact with and exchange information with other industry members in a laid back, comfortable atmosphere.”

-Susie Raker, Vice-President, Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants

National Garden Bureau is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 with a mission to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners while also serving the needs of its members. NGB publishes and sponsors the annual “Year Of” program, New Plants, Garden Products, a Therapeutic Garden Grant, Market Share Surveys and more.