Costa Farms Unveils Holiday Décor Inspiration at Exclusive Atlanta Media Event 

Media were treated to a festive showcase of Costa Farms’ Tropical Plant Collection for the upcoming holiday season

November 2024 – Costa Farms, a Miami-based leader in horticulture for over 60 years, recently hosted an exclusive media event in Atlanta, offering a first look at their new holiday décor and tropical plants. The event, designed to spark creativity and generate excitement for the upcoming season, provided attendees with an immersive experience of the company’s innovative products and sustainable gift ideas, setting the tone for a greener, more vibrant holiday.

The event brought together media and influencers from the Atlanta area at a home transformed into a festive holiday wonderland. The onsite team showed guests creative ways to incorporate plants into holiday décor, from mantles to tabletops, and participated in hands-on stations. Activities included decorating monstera-shaped cookies, exploring plant wrapping techniques, crafting herbal wellness scrubs, and, for the final experience, previewing Costa Farms’ latest plant releases while engaging with their horticulturist, Justin Hancock, for expert advice.

“This holiday, we’re encouraging everyone to ‘gift green’ by incorporating tropicals into their décor and celebrations,” said Hancock. “Our 2024 holiday campaign is all about embracing the joy of giving. We’re building excitement by kicking off the season early and helping people find unique ways to bring nature into their homes and holiday traditions.”

From personalized plant care tips to hands-on experiences, the event immersed guests in the vibrant worlds of gardening and home design. Freelance writer and HGTV.com contributor, Lynn Coulter, drew valuable insights and ideas for her future projects. “I walked away with fresh story ideas, insightful quotes, and tips on decorating with plants. I even picked up a facial scrub recipe using homegrown herbs,” said Coulter.

Home interior enthusiasts also found inspiration at the event and were excited to incorporate the green décor ideas into their holiday traditions.

“I enjoyed the holiday garden event and left feeling inspired to host my own sugar scrub-making party! The plant wrapping station was especially helpful as oftentimes I wanted to give a plant but don’t know how to wrap it properly. This will be my go-to teacher gift this year!” said Xin Lu, content creator, @AtHomewithXin.

Costa Farms’ plant collection is now available at retailers nationwide for holidays and other occasions. For more information about Costa Farms and its plants, please visit www.costafarms.com.

