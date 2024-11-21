Bringing Floral Fragrance to New Heights

American Floral Endowment (AFE) Floral November 21, 2024

Caladium Bicolor ‘Tapestry’ Photo Credit: Barbara H. Smith, ©2024 HGIC, Clemson Extension

In the world of flowers, fragrance plays a huge role in providing a unique and special sensory experience. However, as we’ve bred flowers for color, longevity, and other desirable traits, fragrance has often been left behind. Many modern flowers, especially those grown in greenhouses or sold in floral markets, lack the intensity of fragrance that older varieties once had. Yet fragrance remains a highly valued trait, enhancing consumer enjoyment and satisfaction.

Recognizing this, Dr. Thomas Colquhoun and his team at the University of Florida have turned to synthetic biology to enhance floral fragrance. In a recent breakthrough, researchers identified a gene from Caladium that can be used to enhance floral fragrance in other species.

To read the rest of the article, please visit: American Floral Endowment

