Scottish Seafood Processors Say Tax Changes are Threat to Business Growth and Stability

Scottish Pelagic Processors Association Seafood November 21, 2024

The recent announcement by the UK Government regarding increases in National Insurance contributions, coupled with changes to the inheritance tax, has raised serious concerns within the Scottish seafood processing sector.

In a joint statement, the Scottish Seafood Association and the Scottish Pelagic Processors’ Association say these budget changes threaten to undermine the government’s rhetoric about fostering economic growth across business communities and may have unintended consequences for businesses who are struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent high energy costs.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Scottish Pelagic Processors Association

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Meijer Invests in Wind Energy, Makes Significant Strides Toward its Goal of Reducing 50% of Absolute Carbon Emissions by 2025

Meijer Retail & FoodService July 12, 2022

Just six months after announcing its goal to reduce 50 percent of its absolute carbon emissions by 2025 – and four months after entering into a solar energy project – Midwestern retailer Meijer announced today its involvement in a wind energy center that contributes to its renewable energy portfolio and marks significant strides in meeting its carbon reduction goal.