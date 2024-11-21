Scottish Seafood Processors Say Tax Changes are Threat to Business Growth and Stability

The recent announcement by the UK Government regarding increases in National Insurance contributions, coupled with changes to the inheritance tax, has raised serious concerns within the Scottish seafood processing sector.

In a joint statement, the Scottish Seafood Association and the Scottish Pelagic Processors’ Association say these budget changes threaten to undermine the government’s rhetoric about fostering economic growth across business communities and may have unintended consequences for businesses who are struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent high energy costs.

