Shrimp: The Best-Kept Nutritional Secret

Ecuador promotes the benefits of shrimp with a new nutritional guide aimed at healthcare professionals.

The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) and the National Chamber of Aquaculture (CNA) presented the Shrimp Nutritional Guide. This resource, developed in collaboration with the Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP), helps dietitians better understand the health benefits of shrimp, debunk myths about its consumption, and highlight its various preparation methods. The guide aims to facilitate the inclusion of shrimp in their clients’ diets.

The launch event took place on November 13 and was attended by more than 120 participants, including nutritionists, chefs, industry entrepreneurs, and other notable figures from the culinary field.

During the event, Pamela Nath, director of SSP, emphasized: “Dietitians, as authorities in nutrition, play a key role in consumers’ decisions. This guide will help them dispel myths about aquaculture and educate their clients on the positive impact of high-quality shrimp on both human health and the environment.”

José Antonio Camposano, executive president of CNA, shared: “Ecuador has established itself as the world’s largest producer and exporter of shrimp. For us, this guide is a tool that will help nutritionists understand and communicate the benefits of responsibly produced shrimp, which contributes to the well-being of both consumers and the country.”

The event also featured an immersive shrimp art gallery, allowing participants to explore the history and production of this Ecuadorian product, which is exported to more than 70 countries. Additionally, a live cooking show led by Chef Buman demonstrated the versatility of shrimp in various culinary preparations.

Furthermore, Dr. María José Viteri, a renowned nutritionist, delivered a presentation on the nutritional properties of shrimp, highlighting its high protein content and healthy fats, which are essential for good health. “The next time you think of a seafood option, remember the many benefits shrimp can bring to your diet,” Dr. Viteri said.

The Shrimp Nutritional Guide was developed by experts in science, nutrition, health, and shrimp production to help demystify the product and promote its inclusion in diets. Since shrimp is the most consumed seafood in the United States, the pre-launch of this guide took place on October 3 in Minneapolis during the event Pause on Purpose for Total Brain Health: A Mini-Wellness Retreat, as part of the largest annual gathering of food and nutrition experts, the Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE).

About SSP

The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) is a group of leading companies committed to transforming the future of shrimp aquaculture. As pioneers in Ecuador, SSP members strive to generate and promote the highest quality products, produced under the strictest social and environmental standards, through increased collaboration and transparency.