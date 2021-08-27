Eric Greifenberger Joins Upward Farms as Vice President of Marketing and Sales

NEW YORK – Upward Farms, an aquaponic vertical farm revolutionizing indoor agriculture, has named seasoned consumer packaged goods (CPG) executive Eric Greifenberger Vice President of Marketing and Sales. With 25 years of experience in the CPG space, Greifenberger has spent his career shaping strategies and driving profitable growth for brands across the food and beverage industry.

Prior to joining Upward Farms, Greifenberger spent more than seven years in several senior-level marketing and sales roles at the Sabra Dipping Co., the leading US fresh dips company. He developed high-impact integrated sales and marketing strategies, launched product innovation platforms, drove double-digit growth for the plant-based snacking portfolio and led the charge behind a strategy to expand Sabra Hummus usage beyond dipping to center of plate meals.

Upward Farms combines modern vertical farming with the ancient, regenerative farming practice of aquaponics to produce ready-to-eat USDA Certified Organic microgreen mixes — currently sold at Whole Foods’ New York region stores — and sustainably raised fish free from mercury, antibiotics, or added hormones.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the Upward Farms leadership team,” said Upward Farms CEO & Cofounder Jason Green. “Eric has a world-class track record of success making healthy and sustainable foods mainstream, building them into category-defining consumer brands. Package salad is already the leading driver of produce sales, and there’s a huge opportunity to continue to drive explosive growth with innovative products like microgreens and making local and organic accessible to all. I am grateful to have Eric’s leadership as we bring unprecedented freshness, flavor, and experiences to the salad aisle.”

Greifenberger and the Upward Farms Marketing and Sales teams are introducing Upward Farms organic microgreen mixes to millions of consumers ready for more flavorful and nutrient rich leafy greens and vegetables. He and his team are responsible for building a loyal brand following and developing strong partnerships with retail customers across the US. Greifenberger shared, “I’m so excited to be a part of an entrepreneurial-spirited company that is developing cutting edge farming systems using highly sustainable practices to create tasty, nutritious and locally grown organic salad mixes. It’s a brand with an incredible story to tell.”