Ethylene Generators Exempted From Fire Codes in Ripening Rooms

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – Catalytic Generators’ unique ethylene systems comply with the international testing standards of TÜV (TÜV SÜD America) which exempts ripeners from making special room adaptions for international fire code compliance within ripening rooms.

According to Section 2506.1 “Ethylene Generators” of the International Fire Code:

“Ethylene generators shall be listed and labeled by an approved testing laboratory, approved by the fire code official; and used only in approved rooms in accordance with the ethylene generator manufacturer’s instructions. The listing evaluation shall include documentation that the concentration of ethylene gas does not exceed 25 percent of the lower explosive limit (LEL).”

Per manufacturer instructions for use on the Easy-Ripe® and other generators from the company, the minimum ripening room size used with these generators must be 1,600 ft3 (45 m3). “As long as the ripener follows our easy-to-use directions, there is no way that our generators can produce enough ethylene to reach an explosive level. It is a peace of mind for ripeners and an easier installation for ripening room engineers and builders,” stated Greg Akins, President & CEO of Catalytic

Generators. “We contract with third party testing labs to ensure that our equipment meets international electrical and safety standards, and fire officials recognize this fact with TÜV listing and International Fire Code compliance.”

The need for safer ethylene application systems for ripening was one of the driving forces behind the research and development of the original Catalytic Generator. Over the years, the generators produced by the company have evolved, and there are different types that offer various benefits for any ripening operation. But one thing hasn’t changed; ethylene generators are the safest form of ethylene application and have the added benefit of third-party accreditation and international fire code compliance.

From this, produce professionals do not need to worry about ripening room safety, expensive fireproofing adjustments, warning signs, and more.

About Catalytic Generators, LLC

The process of producing ethylene in ripening rooms was invented and patented by Catalytic Generators in 1973. The system consists of a catalytic-type generator that converts a liquid concentrate, called Ethy-Gen® II, into safe levels of ethylene, which is a natural plant hormone produced by many fruits, including bananas, tomatoes, avocados, mangos, and pears. With a strategic distribution network, Catalytic Generators offers its customers timely service and delivery across the globe.