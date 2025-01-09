Evolution Fresh Expands Distribution for Real Fruit Soda at Select Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

A vibrant, organic soda bursting with digestive health benefits and freshly squeezed fruit in every bubbly sip. Soda Just Got Real for Whole Foods Market Shoppers

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA – Evolution Fresh, a leading producer of organic, cold-pressed, premium juice products, announced that four of its Real Fruit Soda flavors – Tropical Mango, Strawberry Vanilla, Lemon Lime, and Orange Squeeze – will now be sold nationally at select Whole Foods Market locations. Each Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda is made with organic, freshly squeezed fruit juice, never from concentrate.

Earlier this year, Evolution Fresh disrupted the soda alternative sector by adding Real Fruit Soda to its portfolio of high-quality, cold-pressed beverages. Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda provides the same level of sweetness and bold taste that traditional soda has to offer, while touting a simple label.

Each product contains no added sugar and prebiotic fiber, probiotics, and antioxidant Vitamin C to help support digestive and immune health. With only 5 grams of sugar and 35-45 calories per can, Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda is also non-GMO, Gluten Free, Vegan, and Kosher.

According to data from NielsenIQ*, functional beverage sales increased to $9.2 billion between March 2020 and March 2024, and the category is projected to reach $277 billion by 2033. As the demand for better-for-you beverages steadily rises, Evolution Fresh plans to continue driving consistent growth in the premium refrigerated beverage space with innovation like its Real Fruit Soda.

“While many consumers are becoming very conscious of the ingredients in the products that they ingest, they still crave their guilty pleasures, like soda,” said Alice Nelen, Vice President of Marketing at Evolution Fresh. “As they seek out wellness-oriented alternatives that they can incorporate into their routines, we can proudly offer a simple option that also tastes delicious. We’re confident that Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda is going to resonate with Whole Foods Market shoppers given its vibrant, real fruit flavors.”

The 12oz. cans of Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda can be found chilling in the beverage cooler at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. To learn more about Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda, please visit sodajustgotreal.com. You can also follow Evolution Fresh on Instagram and TikTok.

About Evolution Fresh

Evolution Fresh is a leading producer of organic, cold-pressed, premium juice products, and provider of high-quality, delicious nutrition for consumers. Acquired by Bolthouse Farms in 2022 and now part of Generous Brands, Evolution Fresh takes a different approach to crafting its cold-pressed juice – it presses and squeezes vegetables and fruits, bottles the juice cold, and uses high pressure processing (HPP) to help protect flavors and nutrients. Evolution Fresh offers an extensive portfolio of bottled juices, available in the produce section of more than 24,100 grocery retail locations. To learn more about Evolution Fresh, please visit www.evolutionfresh.com, or join the brand in a conversation through social media on Instagram and TikTok. *NielsonIQ Trend Report