FDA Outbreak Investigation of Cyclospora: Bagged Salads

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners continue to investigate a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to salad products that were made by Fresh Express containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots and that were sold in several regions of the United States. The investigation includes Fresh Express branded products as well as products made by Fresh Express for retail store brands sold at ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, ShopRite, and Walmart. Investigators continue to look into whether other retail brands may be impacted.

Recommendations

On June 27, 2020, Fresh Express recalled products containing either iceberg lettuce, red cabbage or carrots and displaying the product code Z178, or a lower number. The “Best by” date on the products run through July 14, 2020. The product code is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of each package. Consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve any of the recalled products. These products may either be branded with the Fresh Express label, or they may be branded with a number of retail store brand labels. The recalled retail store brands are ALDI Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry, and Walmart Marketside.

The recalled products displaying the product code Z178 or lower were sold in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

