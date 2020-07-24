FDA to Hold Webinar Discussion on Leafy Greens Action Plan

Please join FDA for a webinar on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 2-3pm EST to discuss the 2020 Leafy Greens STEC Action Plan. The action plan, which was released in March, outlines steps the agency plans to take this year to advance the safety of leafy greens.

FDA will provide an overview of the Leafy Greens Action Plan, provide an update on key activities and address external stakeholder engagement activities associated with the plan and how stakeholders can engage in this process.

Featured speakers include Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas, Dr. Steve Musser, Deputy Director for Scientific Operations, Center for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition, Natalie Krout-Greenberg, Director, Division of Inspection Services Division at the California Department of Food & Agriculture and Dr. Jennifer McEntire, Senior Vice President of Food Safety & Technology at United Fresh Produce Association.

The webinar will be recorded and posted to the FDA website. Please register at your earliest convenience as space will be limited and registration will close on Wednesday 7/29 at 12:00 pm Eastern.

Registration information.