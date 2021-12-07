Feeling Lucky this Holiday Season? Enter in the Ida-Ho-Ho-Ho Potato Scratch-Stakes

Eagle, Idaho — ‘Tis the season to win…especially Idaho® potato swag! The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is giving away over $30,000 in cash and prizes in its first ever Ida-Ho-Ho-Ho Scratch-Stakes. Simply scratch your electronic game piece to find out if you’re an instant winner. If you’re not, you’ll be entered to win the grand prize, $1,000.

Beginning December 6th, folks can play to win “spudtacular” prizes like air fryers, knife blocks, replicas of the Big Idaho Potato Truck, cash, fresh Idaho potatoes and the always popular French fry and sauce holder for your car so you can eat on the run! The promotion ends December 24th at 11:59pmMT.

Click here to enter. The giveaway will also be promoted on the IPC’s social pages and on the Idaho potato website.

Click here for contest rules.

