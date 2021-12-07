Arrowfarms Celebrates the Magic of Produce and Sustainable Packaging at New York Produce Show

Chelsea, MA – Produce with superpowers and disappearing packaging – come be amazed at Arrowfarms’ booth at the 2021 New York Produce Show, December 12-16! Celebrating the magic of produce, the booth will feature a professional magician who will delight attendees with disappearing acts, card tricks, and more.

“Produce is magic,” says Alden Guptill of DiSilva Fruit. “Superpowers from the nutrients in real, whole foods can increase energy, decrease inflammation, and provide a whole host of other health benefits.”

Arrowfarms company Morning Kiss Organic will exhibit its new sustainable packaging as part of the produce show’s New Product Showcase. In keeping with the theme, this sustainable packaging performs a disappearing act by fully breaking down within 2 years.

“While the magic theme is lighthearted, sustainability is a topic that we take seriously and we’re thrilled to be moving our packaging in this direction,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic. “Visit our booth to learn more about our new sustainable packaging initiatives. We’re excited to show off our new alternatives to conventional plastic bags.”

The companies will also feature several new product lines, including organic melons, conventional and organic herbs and local organic greens. For more information on new products and sustainability initiatives, visit the Arrowfarms booth #626 at the New York Produce Show.

About Arrowfarms

A trusted leader in the produce company for over 50 years, Arrowfarms has state of the art production facilities located within the heart of New England’s major food hub. These facilities are used for packaging all varieties of potatoes, onions, citrus, and various other commodities. When a customer or vendor develops a relationship with an Arrowfarms company, they receive the best of what the produce industry has to offer. The company is comprised of dynamic companies, Arrowfarms, Gold Bell Inc., DiSilva Fruit, and Morning Kiss Organic.