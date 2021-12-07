Zespri’s Sungold Kiwifruit Now Accounts For 47% of Total Kiwi Category Growth

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Visit the Zespri booth #171 during The New York Produce Show December 13-16, 2021. It’s their first live produce event since the start of the pandemic. In addition to celebrating the success of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit accounting for 47 percent of the total kiwi category growth, local and international staff will be available to share information on successful selling tools, customized programs, and resources available to help promote Zespri’s Northern Hemisphere SunGold Kiwifruit. At this time of year, Zespri transitions to supplying SunGold Kiwifruit from Italy to extend the season through February to meet the continuous consumer demand for this sweet delicious and nutritious fruit.

“We are looking forward to a live in-person event,” explains Susan Noritake, Zespri’s head of sales for the North American market. “To celebrate another successful season, we are giving away new Apple AirPod Pros during the show. But, more importantly, it gives us the opportunity to update the industry on the growing demand for Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit in addition to the success of the Green and organic varieties. We think it’s really important as an industry that we work together and share ideas, and this is another direct channel to provide retailers with the tools and resources we have available to help increase their sales and to share our consumer marketing initiatives that help drive shoppers to their stores.”

Zespri’s multi-channel consumer marketing campaign helped propel Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit to the third fastest-growing segment in the fruit bowl. The campaign generated over 450 million impressions. Activities included in-store displays, digital advertising, influencer partnerships, in-home sampling, and outdoor events. Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit sales over the most recent period are up +48 percent versus a year ago, which is outpacing category growth by +23 percent and total fruit growth rate by three times.*

“We are excited for retailers to come by our booth to celebrate our combined effort that made the season a success,” states Noritake. “We will also have shipping merchandisers on display to showcase how retailers can increase their sales up to 200 percent by placing these merchandisers in their produce section.”

NY Produce Show

Retailers and industry leaders are encouraged to stop by the Zespri booth to meet with the team, have a chance to win Apple AirPod Pros, view the shipping merchandisers, and learn more about Zespri’s selling tools, resources and what’s new for next season.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is one of the world’s most successful horticulture marketing companies and the Zespri brand is recognized as the world leader in premium quality kiwifruit. Based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, we are 100 percent owned by current or past kiwifruit growers, and employ over 600 people in New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas. On behalf of our 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers based elsewhere, Zespri manages kiwifruit innovation and supply management, distribution management and marketing of Zespri Green, Zespri SunGold, and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. For more information on Zespri North America, please visit zespri.com/en-US