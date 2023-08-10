FiveStar Gourmet Foods Appoints Jerry Callahan to Board of Directors         

Albertsons veteran brings his retail expertise to the FiveStar Gourmet Foods

(Ontario, California) – FiveStar Gourmet Foods, a leading force in fresh food culinary innovation and home to the Simply Fresh® brands, is thrilled to announce the addition of seasoned food industry executive Jerry Callahan to their Board of Directors, effective as of July 1, 2023.

Callahan boasts an impressive four-decade tenure with the Albertson Companies, a prominent food and drug retail giant in the United States. His role as GVP of Produce, Floral, Meat, and Seafood encompassed more than sales and profit management, but spearheading innovation across 2250 stores across 14 divisions, coast-to-coast. His contributions in revolutionizing in-store produce programs set a precedent for unparalleled fresh quality. Widely recognized as a preeminent fresh merchant, Jerry’s skill in identifying emerging consumer trends and swiftly executing in-store initiatives solidified his reputation.

“Jerry Callahan’s addition to our team marks a pivotal moment as we redefine the fresh food experience for consumers. His talent and expertise are incomparable within the retail industry,” stated Tal Shoshan, CEO of FiveStar. “With a remarkable history of enhancing enterprise value and an unparalleled journey from the produce department floors to C-suite at a national retail powerhouse, his guidance is invaluable. We eagerly anticipate his insights as we navigate innovation and expansion.”

Callahan’s expertise will play a crucial role in fostering a deeper understanding of retailers’ challenges with fresh foods. His insight will empower the company to continue crafting enhanced experiences and innovative solutions for esteemed retail partners, ensuring FiveStar remains at the forefront of excellence.

Jerry Callahan’s entire food industry journey unfolded at Albertsons, progressing from an assistant produce clerk to a produce sales manager across four divisions before becoming an integral part of the corporate office. His holistic understanding of the food industry landscape brings an invaluable perspective to FiveStar Gourmet Foods’ future endeavors.

“I am privileged to join the FiveStar Gourmet Foods Board of Directors and contribute to their dynamic years of upcoming innovation and growth,” expressed Jerry Callahan. “The decision to join FiveStar’s board was an effortless one when you consider their unwavering commitment to top-notch products, impeccable food safety records, profound partnerships with premium retailers, and revolutionary innovation approach.”

About FiveStar Gourmet Foods:

FiveStar Gourmet Foods is a leading innovator in the food industry, committed to revolutionizing the way people enjoy fresh and healthy meals. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and taste, FiveStar Gourmet Foods consistently introduces groundbreaking products that redefine the fresh foods landscape. Their mission is to provide delicious and convenient options while minimizing the environmental impact and promoting a healthier lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.fivestargourmetfoods.com.