Fox Packaging Celebrates 60 Years Of Providing World-Class Service and Flexible Packaging Design

MCALLEN, Texas – Fox Packaging™, an industry leader in packaging innovation, is proud to have celebrated its 60th anniversary serving the produce industry this year.

In 1962, Kenneth Fox packed up his belongings and moved his family to South Texas, where he began Fox Packaging with used equipment and borrowed space in the back of a carrot shed. Today, Fox Packaging remains family owned and operated, now servicing produce customers across North and South America through its own facility with remote representation across the United States. Over the past six decades, the company’s goal has remained the same – to ensure good food reaches communities with quality intact.

“My father, Kenneth, instilled many lessons in us as he built his legacy alongside his family,” said Aaron Fox, Executive Vice President. “Fox Packaging, and the Fox family, values relationships and places emphasis on surrounding ourselves with those who are equally as passionate about the work as we are.”

Fox Solutions aims to provide fresh produce packers and shippers with flexible packaging solutions that not only achieve cost-savings through operational efficiencies, but also positively affect the bottom line with increased demand from retail buyers.

“We must be flexible to meet the demands of our customers’ changing businesses,” said Fox. “That’s why we encourage our customers to think of Fox as an extension of their brand, rather than a packaging supplier. Our innovative and creative approach to packaging provides excellent product safety while delivering brands and key messages to consumers.”

As a domestic packaging partner, Fox Packaging can alleviate the expenditure and lead times when compared to imported packaging. With many companies experiencing the current challenges of the supply chain, partnering with Fox can be a solution to these industry hurdles.

To learn more about Fox Packaging, please visit www.foxbag.com or visit Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

# # #

About Fox Packaging™

Fox Packaging is a family-owned and operated industry leader in developing and distributing unique flexible packaging solutions for fresh produce packers and shippers throughout North America and Latin America. Fox Packaging has spent the last five decades pioneering one-of-a-kind bag options that reduce product damage, showcase the natural beauty of the product and provide a beautiful foundation for branding and artwork.