FPAA Announces New Communications Team Member, Saul Macias

Saul Macias is the newcomer to the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas. He joins the team as the Communications Coordinator.

Standing behind the organization’s purpose and mission, Macias will continue to heighten the FPAA’s communication efforts with members, industry fellows, and the public.

“We are excited to add Saul to our team and look forward to the energy and innovation he will bring to our communications efforts,” says Lance Jungmeyer, FPAA president. “We have expanded our presence on major social media outlets over the last year, and we have overhauled our member communications as well. Saul is well positioned to continue to take us to the next level.”

Macias, a native of Nogales, assumes the post seeking to innovate and put some of his passion and energies behind the role. Macias is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and attends the University of Arizona, where he is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Law. His free time is spent devoted to his family.

Additionally, Saul brings a history of contributing to the local community. He was involved with the non-profit, SouthWest Folklife Alliance, for over 10 years working towards preserving and presenting the unique cultural and traditional, arts, food and dance of our region. He was also an organizer with Uber as they established a presence in Arizona. Additionally, he helped to launch Uber in the Community, which was responsible for mini home makeovers and care packages for needy families.

“I look forward to working with such a great team,” says Saul Macias. “This industry is so important in our community, and to have a chance to help further the outreach and communications efforts for the produce industry is an exciting challenge.”

Founded in 1944, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is a nonprofit trade association headquartered in Nogales, Arizona, that represents over 120 U.S. member companies involved in importing and marketing fresh fruits and vegetables grown in Mexico and distributed across North America and the world.