Fresh Attitude Salads Now Sold in 100% Recycled Plastic Packaging Produced by Cascades

Sherrington, Québec – Vegpro, the largest fresh baby lettuces producer in Canada, and Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging and hygiene solutions, have established a partnership aimed at replacing all Fresh Attitude salad containers, traditionally made from virgin plastic, with 100% recycled and recyclable plastic containers. Custom-designed for Vegpro by Cascades, these containers are manufactured at the Cascades Inopak plant in Drummondville, Québec.

The two companies have teamed up to offer consumers a container with a smaller environmental footprint that also helps to extend the shelf life of salads. The containers improve airflow and prolong conservation time by limiting the build up of excess humidity. This way, the baby lettuces remain fresh and crisp longer.

A life cycle analysis (LCA) of similar Cascades packaging demonstrated that, compared to virgin PET, using 100% recycled PET reduces GHG emissions and the consumption of non-renewable resources required to manufacture packaging. This scientific analysis was conducted by Groupe AGÉCO, an independent specialist.

“Vegpro is proud to keep pace with its consumers’ marked interest in more environmentally friendly, high-performance containers. Since a semi-rigid package is necessary to protect our delicate baby lettuce, our challenge was to find a more ecological material than virgin plastic. We are proud to have met this challenge in collaboration with Cascades, thanks to the company’s expertise in eco-packaging design”, said Gerry Van Winden, Vegpro International’s founder and CEO.

“We are pleased to support Vegpro in achieving its sustainable development objectives. This new packaging will give tonnes of plastic a second life, integrating them into the circular economy. We would like to thank Vegpro for their trust”, said Luc Langevin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Specialty Products Group.

Thanks to this project and the dynamism of these two Quebec-based companies, many job opportunities are currently available: 30 openings at Cascades Inopak plant in Drummondville, and over 100 more at Vegpro in Sherrington.

The production of this new packaging has begun, and the transition will take place gradually, until early 2021, when all Fresh Attitude containers will be made from 100% recycled plastic.

– 30 –

About Vegpro

For nearly 20 years, Vegpro International Inc. has been the leading producer of fresh vegetables in Canada. By means of its fields owned in Quebec, British-Columbia and Florida, Vegpro International offers high-quality fresh produce all year-round. While specializing in producing, washing and packaging field-grown baby lettuce and crucifers, it also markets a wide range of locally grown vegetables. Known for its Fresh Attitude brand, Vegpro products are distributed by the major grocery chains in Quebec, Ontario, Maritimes and eastern USA.

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades’ shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS