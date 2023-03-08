Fresh Del Monte and DreamWorks Animation’s “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” Products to Hit Supermarket Shelves This Spring

Coral Gables, FL – Fresh Del Monte, one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit, today announced a collaboration with “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” the television series created by DreamWorks Animation, now streaming on Netflix. Following the success of the Fresh Del Monte and DreamWorks series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” global promotion in 2021, the produce giant and animation studio join forces once again to promote “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.”

The show follows the adventures of Po (Jack Black) who must partner with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade (Rita Ora) to recover a collection of four powerful weapons from a mysterious pair of weasels. The recently released second season finds the warriors embark on a globe-trotting journey from India to Central America in their quest to find the magical weapons.

“We are excited to once again to partner with DreamWorks Animation to cross promote the prestigious Kung Fu Panda franchise this spring,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte. “At Fresh Del Monte, we seek strategic brand partnerships like with the Kung Fu Panda franchise, to help encourage kids to eat more fruits and vegetables. We look forward to another successful partnership and getting more fruits and vegetables in kids’ hands across the United States and Canada.”

Through this franchise collaboration, Fresh Del Monte will add fun, family-oriented character graphics to select product packaging, available to consumers nationwide throughout March and April. To further sweeten the deal, consumers in the United States and Canada* can enter for a chance to win a family trip to experience Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA and check out the Kung Fu Panda themed ride. To enter, players can scan QR codes found on produce tags and stickers, or visit FreshDelMonteFun.com to play a trivia game. Participating Fresh Del Monte produce items include:

· Del Monte Gold® Pineapple

· Honeyglow® Pineapple

· Del Monte® Bananas

Winners will win a three-day, two-night trip with round trip airfare, standard hotel accommodation, two days General Admission theme park tickets for winner plus three guests, and ground transportation between airport and hotel. Full terms and conditions can be found by visiting FreshDelMonteFun.com. For more information on Fresh Del Monte, including products, recipes and promotions, please visit DelMonteFresh.com.

*One prize for United States residents, one prize for Canadian residents (excluding Quebec).

*Excludes Quebec

*No purchase required

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE INC.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

ABOUT DREAMWORKS ANIMATION’S KUNG FU PANDA FRANCHISE

Inspired by traditional martial arts and set in ancient China, KUNG FU PANDA tells the epic tale of wide-eyed Po, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite. The Academy Award®-nominated 2008 inaugural chapter became DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film, and launched a trilogy that has earned more than $1.8 billion at the global box office. With its massive fan base, the franchise has expanded to a cross-category consumer products program, video games, an Emmy Award-winning television series, and global theme-park attractions. The legend of Po has only just begun.