Elohi Strategic Advisors to Launch Inaugural Foodservice Symposium at National Restaurant Show

Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA), a leading consulting firm for both emerging and established natural foods brands in the foodservice channel, will offer its inaugural symposium — “Navigating the Foodservice Universe and Trends for 2023” — on Friday, May 19, before the opening of the National Restaurant Show.

Known for their breadth of knowledge and experience across the foodservice value chain, ESA Founder and Chief Development Officer, Stephanie Lind, and CEO, Dimitra Rizzi, will lead an interactive session that provides the most comprehensive introduction to the foodservice channel available. Topics include:

An overview of the channel and its segments.

The importance of omni-channel marketing.

How foodservice differs from retail.

Links in the value chain and how they influence one another.

How to foresee and prepare for the unexpected in foodservice.

Identifying with the customer/operator, rather than the consumer, and understanding their motivations.

Understanding the distribution system and building the right relationships.

The in-person format will allow for detailed discussions of attendees’ areas of interest and one-on-one interaction with the speakers.

Mark DiDomenico, also of the ESA team, will join the discussion of coming trends in the natural foods and alternative protein space for 2023. With more than a decade of experience at Datassential and an additional two decades at industry leaders like Kellogg’s and Sara Lee Foodservice, DiDomenico possesses an uncommon level of expertise in translating data into actionable insights. His analytical perspective — particularly in conversation with Lind and Rizzi’s experience in innovation, entrepreneurship, logistics, operations and sales — will provide solid insights about the year’s coming trends.

This training event will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at McCormick Place (2301 South Lake Shore Dr.) in Chicago, Illinois. It will be a perfect fit for attendees considering entering the foodservice channel or those just wanting to learn more. The course is designed to provide expert education and guidance for:

Innovators who may or may not currently have products in production.

Smart investors at any point in the value chain.

Startups preparing to launch.

Established brands expanding into new channels, with new products or into new geographies.

Anyone who needs a 360-degree understanding of the foodservice channel.

More information about the event and tickets are available through Eventbrite.

About Elohi Strategic Advisors

Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA) is a well-connected foodservice accelerator focused on empowering companies to pioneer, develop and innovate in the foodservice industry. ESA provides scalable leadership, strategy and execution expertise across revenue generation, marketing, product, pricing and management to new and established companies in the food industry. A women-owned (WBENC-certified) small business, ESA leads a comprehensive team of industry experts who help your company rapidly break into foodservice and reach your goals on an accelerated timeline. Invest and grow with confidence. Visit elohi.us to learn more.