Blue Apron Introduces its First-Ever Brunch Box to Elevate Weekend Meals

NEW YORK — Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) introduces its first-ever Brunch Box designed to help customers elevate weekend meals this Spring. Available to order now, the limited-time, seasonal offering features sweet and savory recipes that are perfect for a Sunday brunch or to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Blue Apron’s first-ever Brunch Box features sweet and savory recipes to help customers elevate weekend meals this Spring. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Brunch Box boasts an easy-to-prepare, chef-designed menu with a variety of elevated classics that satisfies cravings. Designed to serve up to six, the offering includes Blue Apron’s most-loved breakfast recipes with brand-new ingredients, like a silky-smooth lemon curd to drizzle atop the overnight French toast bake, marinated artichokes to fill the quiche and Certified Humane Raised and Handled® thick-cut bacon. The full menu includes:

Avocado Toast with Feta, Radishes & Chives

Brown Sugar & Maple Candied Bacon

Cheesy Asparagus Quiche with Romesco Aioli & Marinated Artichokes

Overnight French Toast Bake with Blueberries & Lemon Curd

“Our Brunch Box includes recipes to make guests happy, from vibrant plant-forward options with fresh produce, to more decadent choices for the sweet tooth at the table. With this menu, customers don’t have to choose,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Senior Vice President of Physical Product. “Stemming from the ongoing success of our breakfast Add-ons, we’ve evolved the category to provide customers with a complete brunch offering.”

Available to ship starting April 3 through Mother’s Day, or while supplies last, the Brunch Box can be ordered as part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, and without a subscription on the Blue Apron Market, Amazon.com and Walmart.com. To learn more, visit cook.ba/brunch.

Blue Apron’s seasonal meal kits are available throughout the year to help customers celebrate special moments, a particular season or event, and can be purchased with or without a subscription. The offerings include recipe formats that feature ‘best of the season’ proteins, produce and ingredients for a premium and memorable experience.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.