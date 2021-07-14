Fresh Innovations California, LLC Rewards COVID-19 Vaccinated Employees with a Vaccination Lottery

Fresh Innovations California, LLC wraps up their employee COVID-19 vaccination lottery! As an incentive for employees to get vaccinated, Fresh Innovations ran a 4-week lottery from June 14th – July 12th. Each week there were two $500 gift card winners for new vaccinations and five $100 gift card winners for completed vaccinations. All employees were eligible to participate and payouts were distributed upon completion of vaccines. Employees also qualified for the 2 hours of regular pay for each vaccine they received by providing their vaccine card to HR.

Prior to initiating the vaccination lottery, Fresh Innovations held two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their headquarters in Stockton, CA. The first clinic was on April 16th and the second clinic was on May 7th. Over 100 people were vaccinated at each clinic. 67% of Fresh Innovations employees are vaccinated.

Fresh Innovations is continuing to do their part to keep their employees and their community safe as California opens up.

Based in Stockton, CA, Fresh Innovations California, LLC processes fresh fruit into convenient, ready-to-eat products. The company supplies schools, food service, and retailers across the country.

For media inquiries please visit www.fresh-innovations.com or email info@freshinnovations.com.