Freshway Produce and Hazel Tech Dragon Fruit Quality Extension Collaboration Continues into Third Year

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., developer of USDA-funded AgTech solutions that protect and extend produce quality, celebrates its third year of collaboration with Miami, FL-based exotic fruit grower/packer/distributor, Freshway Produce, Inc. Freshway specializes in commodities including exotic fruit like white, red, and yellow dragon fruit, rambutan, as well as other tropical fruits like starfruit. Since 2019, the company has optimized the quality of their US-grown dragon fruit through the implementation of Hazel Technologies’ flagship product, Hazel 100™ and is committed to continue using the technology throughout the 2022 season.

While dragon fruit, also known as pitaya, is still considered an emerging crop in the United States, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, there is a rising popularity for the tropical fruit that exceeds the country’s supply. The fruit is native to South and Central America but is also commercially grown in California, Florida, and Hawaii to meet the niche’s demand. One of the predominate struggles for the dragon fruit market is the product’s short shelf-life. With their produce being shipped nationwide, Freshway turned to Hazel® for a technological solution to this industry-wide problem.

“At Freshway, our mission is to broaden consumer awareness to exotic fruit and vegetables. We do that be providing the highest quality and variety of tropical fresh produce to our retail, wholesale, and foodservice clients,” said Jose Roggiero, President and CEO at Freshway Produce, “Hazel 100™ and the Hazel Tech® team have been an integral part for us to achieve such great arrivals for our customers. We look forward to continue working alongside them in the years to come.”

“The true advantage of investing in Hazel Tech products like Hazel 100 is that our technologies can be vertically integrated into your existing production process,” said Joe Parker, Account Executive at Hazel Technologies, “By adding one simple step into your operations, like dropping a sachet into a box, you’re able to extend the quality of the produce being sent to all of your customers.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 300 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Freshway Produce:

Founded in 2010, Freshway Produce, Inc. is an exotic fruit packer, importer and distributor based in Miami, Florida. The company’s vertical integration in North American and South America, makes them a leading marketer in the dragon fruit and rambutan business. Freshway Produce is committed to deliver clients in retail, foodservice, and wholesale receive the finest quality produce year-round. Freshway’s product portfolio include dragon fruit, rambutan, lychee, longan, guava, starfruit, passion fruit, and mamey.

For more information, visit https://www.freshwayusa.com/home.