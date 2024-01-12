FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: nominees unveiled and new tech award announced

Leading trade show for the global fresh produce business underlines commitment to industry innovation with the brand-new FLIA Technology alongside its much-coveted annual FLIA prize.

The shortlist of nominees for this year’s highly prized FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award (FLIA) has been released by the leading trade show for the global fresh produce business.

Winners of the annual awards for outstanding innovations from the entire fruit and vegetable value chain are chosen exclusively by trade visitors to FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024, which takes place in Berlin from 7 to 9 February 2024.

As revealed on the event’s FruitLog news page, contenders for this year’s award include a perfectly ripe, peeled avocado with a shelf life of one month, a versatile cross between a cucumber and a squash, a new trailblazer in courgette production, a modern twist on the watermelon, and naturally sweet, pink-red onion.

In addition to the FLIA, a FLIA Technology will be presented for the first time in recognition of innovations in the field of Machinery & Technology. Nominees for this award include the world’s smallest self-service asparagus peeler, a mobile app that counts fruit before harvesting, a natural method to prevent whitefly damage in greenhouse veg, an AI-enabled crop trimmer, and a robotic exoskeleton for packhouse workers.

Each of the nominated products will be displayed at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024 in a dedicated FLIA exhibition area between halls 20 and 21, as well as in a special FLIA Technology exhibition area between Halls 1.1 and 2.1. To experience technical innovations, trade visitors have the chance to participate in guided tours to the exhibition booths of the FLIA Technology nominees. By voting for their preferred winners, each trade visitor has a chance to win one of three Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

Winners will be announced at an award ceremony taking place at 2:30pm on Friday, 9 February 2024 within the FLIA Technology exhibition area between Halls 1.1 and 2.1.

FLIA and FLIA Technology are the fruit and vegetable industry’s most important global awards and are presented by Messe Berlin with Fruitnet Media International, official partner of FRUIT LOGISTICA.

FRUIT LOGISTICA is the ideal platform for companies in the international fresh produce business to present their latest innovations. From newly bred varieties to sustainable packaging, from data-driven production monitors to pest-resistant crops, trade visitors to the show can discover plenty of novel and exciting developments in Berlin from 7 to 9 February 2023. Tickets for FRUIT LOGISTICA can only be purchased online in advance from the official ticket shop.

Note for media representatives: Pictures of the FLIA and the FLIA Technology nominees can be found in the FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024 Media Kit.

