SeaShare Welcomes Hannah Lindoff as New Executive Director

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash.–SeaShare, a leading non-profit organization helping the seafood industry donate to hunger-relief efforts in the United States, announced today the appointment of Hannah Lindoff as Executive Director, effective April 1. Lindoff succeeds Jim Harmon, Executive Director, who will retire in August.

"Jim leaves enormous shoes to fill, but I look forward to building on the strong foundation he's created as we continue to enhance our efforts to get some of the best food in the world to those who need it most."

Ms. Lindoff is a long-time executive at the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI), a public-private economic development partnership between the state of Alaska and Alaska’s seafood industry. She has a profound understanding of the seafood industry and brings significant expertise to help get seafood in the hands of those who need it the most.

“We are extremely happy to bring Hannah onboard to lead SeaShare in this next chapter. She is the ideal candidate for SeaShare to help those in need all over the country by delivering nutrient-dense seafood products to food banks,” said Rasmus Soerensen, President of the Board of Directors at SeaShare. “I have had the privilege of working with Hannah for the past 10 years through her work at ASMI. I don’t think we could have found a better person to run this organization. This is an exciting development for SeaShare, as we take the organization to new heights.”

Lindoff is currently the Senior Director of Global Marketing and Strategy at ASMI and has worked with the organization’s international program for more than 15 years. At ASMI, she utilizes her expansive global experience to guide strategy, obtain grant funding, and manage special projects with a cross-departmental and industry-wide scope. Lindoff has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Washington and an MFA from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that represents what I consider the best part of the seafood industry, its generosity and the drive to share with those in need and mitigate hunger in the United States,” said Lindoff. “Jim leaves enormous shoes to fill, but I look forward to building on the strong foundation he’s created as we continue to enhance our efforts to get some of the best food in the world to those who need it most.”

“I would like to extend our gratitude to Jim for his best-in-class leadership at SeaShare during the past two decades,” continued Soerensen. “Jim made a tremendous positive impact on the organization, helping feed underserved communities and individuals nationwide with nutrient-dense seafood products. I wish him the best during a much-deserved retirement.”

For more than two decades, Harmon has helped SeaShare and the seafood industry answer the call to action to address hunger in the United States. Since its founding in 1994, and throughout Harmon’s passionate and effective leadership, SeaShare has distributed more than 265 million nutritious seafood servings to those who need it the most.

“I am excited that SeaShare found the ideal candidate to lead the organization’s hunger-relief efforts,” said Harmon. “I am profoundly grateful to all the people in the seafood industry who have been so generous to me, and to SeaShare, over the last 23 years. I am honored by the trust you’ve placed in us, and I am confident that Hannah Lindoff is the right person to build on the results we’ve achieved so far.”

About SeaShare: SeaShare is a 501c3 nonprofit based on Bainbridge Island, WA, founded in 1994 to bring the resources of the U.S. seafood industry to bear in the fight against hunger. It is the only U.S. nonprofit focused on seafood as a source of nutrition for food banks and has distributed over 265 million servings. For more information, or to find out how you can get involved, visit https://www.seashare.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.