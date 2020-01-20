Award Winning Earthcycle Plastic Free Packaging Unveils New Designs at Fruit Logistica 2020

HANSPORT, NS – After winning Bronze in the Innovation Award at Fruit Logistica 2019, CKF returns this year with more prizes, in the form of new industry-led designs for the berry and avocado categories.

The EC 865 is a top sealable punnet particularly well-suited to containing fruit such as cherries, blueberries, strawberries, and different tomato varieties. The product was designed to fit 8 down in standard master cases and is well-suited to automated pack environments. The EC 210 is a highly demanded 2-count avocado tray which is compatible with flow wrap machines and fits 10 down in standard master cases. The new designs were requested by key customers and retailers, in their efforts to further their sustainability efforts and respond to growing consumer demand for less plastic.

The Earthcycle packaging resonates with the growing segment of consumers trying to reduce their use of single-use plastics and shop responsibly. In a June 2019 survey done by Accenture, 77% of those surveyed felt that plastic was the least environmentally friendly packaging[1]. Further, in a survey conducted by Abacus Data on behalf of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA), it was found that “all things being equal, 57% of consumers want cardboard/moulded pulp packaging over plastic”[2].

The two new designs have the same demonstrated shelf life benefits of existing Earthcycle packaging, with a 20% improvement over PET clamshells, which speaks to the increasing focus on minimizing food waste. In addition to this, the packaging ensures value for our customers in the packaging supply chain through its freight efficiencies and seamless automation.

“The sustainable packaging value proposition is no longer just about the end of life for packaging” says Brad Dennis, Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Our value to the retailer and packer alike is to provide a clear benefit in terms of shelf life, reduced waste, less plastic, improved sales and ultimately a lower carbon footprint”.

Earthcycle products are certified home compostable by AB Vincotte, considered widely recyclable in waste paper streams and FSC® (C145472) certified. The punnets add to Earthcycle’s already extensive product line of top seal punnets for soft fruit, tomatoes, grapes, and mushrooms along with industry standard trays that are used with flow wrap applications.

CKF will be showcasing these new designs along with the rest of the Earthcycle range at Fruit Logistica in Berlin from February 5th-7th in Hall 23, stand A-15, as part of the Canadian Pavilion.

About CKF Inc.

CKF Inc. is a diversified Canadian-owned manufacturer that proudly offers a wide range of moulded pulp, foam, and rPET products to meet the specific demands of retail consumers, food service operators and the packaging industry. CKF is part of the Scotia Investments Group of Companies.

R.A. Jodrey established Canadian Keyes Fibre Company Limited in the summer of 1933, during the worst of the Great Depression years. The Company began with a single plant in Hantsport, NS – manufacturing pie plates and cake circles for bakeries. CKF has experienced uninterrupted growth since its establishment and now operates 5 plants across the country – Hantsport, Rexdale, two in Langley, and Delta – employing over 700 people. Nationally recognized brand Royal Chinet® is one of CKF’s best known products and stands as a symbol for many Canadians of family, friends and joyous occasions.